AP Top 25: Where’s Ohio State Football in the Week 10 Rankings?





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football remained No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, but now it has company. Tennessee moved to the Buckeyes behind No. 1 Georgia. Ohio States' No. 1 vote share dropped from 18 to 15, while the volunteers climbed from 13 to 18. Both racked up a total of 1,500 points in the poll, 28 behind the defending champions of the national champion Bulldogs. Ohio States support has waned slightly after a 44-31 road win over then-No. 13 Penn state. Tennessees support grew after a 44-6 home win over No. 19 Kentucky. The mood change creates a No. 1 vs. No. 2 scenario Saturday when Tennessee travels to Georgia. Michigan remained number 4, followed by Clemson, Alabama and TCU. State Penn dropped three spots to No. 16. That's two spots behind Illinois, which improved to 7-1 with a win in Nebraska. Maryland got votes, as did Notre Dame, beating OSU in the season opener. Where's Ohio State football on Nathan Bairds Week 10 AP Top 25 Vote? WEEK 10 ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25 POLL Rank Team WL No. 1 votes points Previous 1. Georgia 8-0 30 1,528 1 2 (tie). Ohio State 8-0 15 1500 2 2 (tie). Tennessee 8-0 18 1500 3 4. Michigan 8-0 1,378 4 5. Clemson 8-0 1,312 5 6. Alabama 7-1 1,258 6 7. TCU 8-0 1,220 7 8. Oregon 7-1 1,135 8 9. USC 7-1 1,010 10 10. UCLA 7-1 979 12 11. be Miss 8-1 905 15 12. Utah 6-2 876 14 13. Kansas state 6-2 772 22 14. Illinois 7-1 741 17 15. LSU 6-2 679 18 16. Penn State 6-2 641 13 17. North Carolina 7-1 542 21 18. State of Oklahoma 6-2 513 9 19. Tulane 7-1 455 23 20. Wake Forest 6-2 388 10 21. NC state 6-2 285 24 22. Syracuse 6-2 205 16 23. Freedom 7-1 136 NR 24. State of Oregon 6-2 129 NR 25. UCF 6-2 111 NR Others who receive votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Coastal Carolina 8, Florida State 8, Troy 7, Mississippi State 5, Boise State 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1

