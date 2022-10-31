No. 1 Iga Swiatek not 100% motivated for every tournament





FORT WORTH, Texas — Iga Swiatek’s 2022 body of work speaks for itself. She has been number 1 in the rankings since April. She has eight titles to her name, including two at Grand Slam tournaments. She has recorded the best 64 wins in a year en route to the WTA final starting Monday, including a 37-game unbeaten run from February to June, the longest in women’s tennis in a quarter of a century. Imagine if she was always fully motivated. When asked how she stays motivated, 21-year-old Swiatek gave a surprising answer: She doesn’t necessarily do that. “I feel like I also accepted that I don’t need to feel 100% motivated all the time. Sometimes, especially after Grand Slams, when you play these smaller tournaments, you feel like the energy level is a little bit lower” Swiatek said. “But on the other hand, when I go out on track, it’s still the same and I always want to win. That’s what I base my motivation on.” She summed it up like this: “It’s okay, sometimes, not to be so rushed, you know?”

1 Related Swiatek holds a winning record against all other members of the eight-player WTA Finals field, except Maria Sakkari, a two-time major semifinalist who plays 3-2 against each other. “She has played great tennis this year and she has changed a lot of things mentally and tennis technically,” said Sakkari. “There’s a lot of respect from my side to her side. I know it’s the same from her side to mine. So it’s really exciting to have someone at such a young age doing all these great things for the sport. But she’s human. She’s just like everyone else in this room.’ Could be. But no one else on tour has even come close to consistently dissolving Swiatek’s mix of big topspin forehand, variety and the ability to switch tactics mid-match. No one came within 15 match wins of Swiatek’s total. No one else has won more than three WTA titles this season. Swiatek is also the first woman since 2016 to win two Grand Slam trophies in one year. Seed Any Swiatek 1 Our Jabeur 2 Jessica Pegula 3 Coco Gauff 4 Maria Sakkari 5 Caroline Garcia 6 Aryna Sabalenka 7 Daria Kasatkina 8 “Yeah, she’s a challenge,” said Caroline Garcia, who is in the same round-robin group as Swiatek. “WTA Finals is a challenge, but she is a challenge on her own.” Unlike other tournaments, there’s no chance to slow down at the WTA Finals. Every opponent belongs to the elite. Coincidentally, Swiatek is the elite of the elite. Still, she considers this a relatively new experience. Swiatek made her debut in the event last year, when she was eliminated in the group stage. “You definitely have to be ready from the start,” Swiatek said. “I want to see how it goes for me, because I still feel like I’m learning.” This report uses information from The Associated Press.

