Sports
Three seniors score field hockey on seniors day, knock over blue chickens, 4-1
PHILADELPHIA A perfect day out at Ellen Vagelos Field for the University of Pennsylvania hockey team’s Senior Day resulted in a 4-1 win over Delaware, as three seniors found the back of the cage in their last home game of their careers.
Quaker Note Meal
*Prior to the game, the Quakers honored the senior class: Maya Geller, Sydney Huang, Julia Russo, Olivia Kenny, Meghan Ward, Gracen Banksand Elite Van Staden.
*The win is the first over the Blue Hens since 2007 and the first at the Quakers’ home since 1989.
*The four goals equal the most goals Penn has scored against Delaware in series history. The Quakers scored four in a shutout win in 2000 and a 4-2 win in 1988, both of which were on the road.
*In a weekend of two games, the Quakers found the back of the cage 11 times.
*Three of the four goals were scored by seniors: Van Staden, Russo and Huang. It was Russo and Huang’s first goals of the season.
*The second goal of the match was scored by Lis Zandbergenbecause Russo sent the assist on the line to lead the team by three points for the day.
*Frederique Wollaert took care of the cage for the full 60 minutes, earning her sixth win of the season with two saves.
How it happened
Penn and Delaware battled each other closely for the first 30 minutes, with neither defense conceding a goal before halftime. The two teams combined for 10 shots in the first two quarters led by the Quakers with six, but the cage remained untouched.
It was a different story in the second half, when Penn ignited the attack back on the field in the first six minutes. The first goal found the back of the cage in the 35th minute on a penalty corner. Courtney Kenah put in a pass to the top of the circle where Van Staden unleashed a shot to the right side of the goal to break the silence of scoring.
Less than two minutes later, the Quakers built some cushion on the scoreboard with a new finish. Russo, with the ball in the center of the circle, pulled the Blue Hen keeper towards him before moving the ball quickly to the left side of the circle to meet Zandbergen’s stick. The junior attacker from the Netherlands received the pass and sent it into the cage for the 2-0 lead.
Before the end of the third inning, Delaware conceded its first and only goal of the game to narrow the deficit to one at half time.
In the final frame, Penn took full control and fired six shots at the Blue Hens’s, scoring on two. In the 52nd minute, Julia Ryan made a great defensive play in midfield to set up the third goal for Penn. She intercepted a pass and quickly pushed the ball into the circle. She fired a shot that was saved by the keeper, but the deflection went straight to Russo on the right, where she wasted no time putting the ball into the goal.
Huang joined the scoring frenzy with five minutes left in the game and also found some space in the circle after a deflected save from the keeper. She pulled the ball in on the sidewalk and fired a shot into the traffic to seal the 4-1 win.
A second half full of goals! Four to be exact, three from our seniors!#FightOnPenn???????? pic.twitter.com/dk5vAKHiP2
— Penn Field Hockey (@PennFieldHockey) October 30, 2022
Next one
The Quakers wrap up their 2022 campaign this Saturday, making the trip to New Hampshire for an Ivy League game in Dartmouth. Start time is set at 11am
#FightOnPenn
