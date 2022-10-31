Skating rink under busy viaducts? Mind-boggling beautification plan stuns citizens





Even as roads crumble and potholes bloom at every third intersection, the BBMP’s attention seems to be focused on voids under overpasses. The civic body is preparing to spend Rs 10.46 crore to give a theme-based makeover to empty spaces under Sivananda Circle, Sumanahalli and Anand Rao Circle flyovers, and a place closer to the BHEL office in Vijayanagar. It is funded by the Prime Ministers Amrut Nagarothana Programme, according to the BBMP’s Project Cell. The BBMP launched a short-term tender last week to carry out the work, setting November 5 as the last date to submit the bids. The civil body has listed 180 items in the scope of the work. A BBMP official said the proposal to beautify the empty spaces under the viaducts was conceived because they looked ugly. The Sivananda Circle will have an ice rink and a basketball court. We are planning to exhibit Channapatna toys in Vijayanagar Circle. The stretch under the Anand Rao Circle flyover will be embellished by providing seating for passengers who congregate in large numbers, the official explained. In some places, the municipality also has plans to use the vacant spaces by making a basketball backboard, soccer goal post, aluminum table tennis board, surfboard, rope ladders, etc. part of the project. Any logic in this? Retailers doing business near Sivananda Circle pulled the rationale behind planning board games, a basketball court and an outdoor gym under the flyover. It’s a congested area. No planning office comes up with such proposals in the middle of the road. There are two parks where these sports facilities could be introduced, one of them said. Others thought the cost of a makeover at four intersections was too high. NR Ramesh, chairman of BJP’s Bangalore South unit, said the spending was unjustifiable. The work starts before the tender Much to the amazement of the traders, the BBMP has already started building paths and toilets under the Sivananda Circle viaduct before the tenders are finalized. This is seen as a serious violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), as it defeats the purpose of floating tenders, which are expected to be fair and competitive. The BBMP said it is only doing the preparatory work and has not done anything mentioned in the tender document.

