Men’s Golf Achieves Overall Score of 20-Under to Fill Fall Season





KAANAPALI, Hawaii Ole Miss men’s golf claimed his season-low round of 272 (-12) to end the fall season with a bang on Sunday. With their third-round score, the Rebels finished their time at the Ka’anapali Classic in 8th place with an overall score of 832 (-20), the lowest score relative to par this season. The Rebels’ success was led by Cameron Tankersley (T10) and Hugo Townsend (T17), who both managed to make the top 20. Tankersley took third in the top-20 of the four tournaments he participated in during his freshman campaign. This marks Townsend’s second top-20 ranking since moving to Ole Miss. “Our boys fought to the end today”, head coach Chris Malloy said. “Unfortunately it was the same story as yesterday and we had too many casual mistakes that cost us a great chance to really climb the standings. Without Sarut [Vongchaisit] in our lineup this week, we were able to get a few other guys some playing time, which should get us started.” Tankersley came out on a mission on his final round at the Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course, with the freshman securing a bogey-free back nine while hitting four birdies. Tankersley made a total of seven birdies, giving him a score of 5 under in the third round and an overall score of 8 under, adding to his tie for 10th place. Townsend played steady golf for the Rebels and went 17 holes without a bogey. The grad transfer resulted in four birdies throughout his round to finish with a round score of 68 (-3) and an overall score of 207 (-6). Kye Meeks , competing individually for Ole Miss, had a standout final day in Aloha State, moving up 26 places in the standings. Meeks shot 17 holes of bogey-free golf and made five birdies. His 67 (-4) round score marks another career-low round for the Rebel. Patton Samuels had another solid day on the green. Samuels got four birdies and went par for 13 holes for a score of 68 (-3) in the third round. The freshman finished 5-under overall and finished 22nd. After securing another low career round at round 2, Eriksson had another successful day beating it. Eriksson made three birdies and finished with a score of 70 (-1) in the third round, the lowest round for the sophomore of his career. Completion for the rebels, Brett Schell shot 2-over for the day to finish in 7-overall. The Ka’anapali Classic marks the end of the fall 2022 season for the Ole Miss men’s golf team. The team now enters a three-month winter break before returning to action February 12-14 for the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. The tournament will be the first of six regular season tournaments on the Rebel spring season slate. For updates throughout the tournament, follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissMGolf. Additional updates and information about the team can be found on Instagram at OleMissMGolf, on Facebook at Ole Miss Men’s Golf and at OleMissSports.com. THE REBELS T10. Cameron Tankersley: 70-69-66–205 (-8)

T17. Hugo Townsend: 68-71-68–207 (-6)

T22. Patton Samuels: 66 -74-68–208 (-5)

T67. Ludvig Eriksson : 74-71-70–215 (+2)

T90. Brett Schell : 71-75-73–220 (+7)

*T40: Kye Meeks : 73-72-67–212 (-1) * individually compete for Ole Miss THE LEADERBOARD 1. Oklahoma: 268-278-265–811 (-41)

2. Clemson: 267-286-270–823 (-29)

3. Freedom: 280-275-271–826 (-26)

T4. Colorado: 279-284-267–830 (-22)

T4. Kansas: 275-281-274–830 (-22)

T4. State of East Tennessee: 269-283-278–830 (-22)

T4. Louisiana: 284-279-267–830 (-22)

8. Ole Miss: 275-285-272–832 (-20) 9. Georgia: 278-285-270–833 (-19)

10. North Florida: 273-284-277–834 (-18)

T11. UC Irvine: 278-287-284–849 (-3)

T11. Boise State: 280-283-286–849 (-3)

T13. CSU Northridge: 289-290-276–855 (+3)

T13. Connecticut: 288-285-282–855 (+3)

T15. Hawaii: 284-289-285–858 (+6)

T15. Wyoming: 288-296-274–858 (+6)

17. Gonzaga: 293-294-275–862 (+10)

18. Denver: 285-293-285–863 (+11)

19. Mount St. Mary’s: 290-305-295–890 (+38)

20. Air Force: 298-306-289–893 (+41)

