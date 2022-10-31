Golden Sands Hotel Comes On Board With Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup – Kaieteur News





Golden Sands Hotel Comes On Board With Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup Cricket West Indies Masters Association (CWIMA) is pleased to announce its latest partnership agreement with Golden Sands Hotel in Barbados for the West Indies O50s teams competing in the 2022 Big Man Cricket O50s Caribbean Cup, the association reports. CWIMA is preparing to welcome all of its traveling countries and their guests to beautiful Barbados in the coming days and is looking forward to an exciting BMC masters tournament in the Caribbean. This tournament is the first of many to be held in the West Indies and could very well host the World Over-40 Championship in 2025, which will likely include 16 international countries. CWIMA is deeply grateful for this partnership with Golden Sands Hotel, a beautiful hotel located on the historic shoreline of Oistins, which can offer you the thrill of an amazing Caribbean experience in an intimate and personal setting just across the street from the inviting turquoise water from the south coast. Golden Sands will be the official hotel for the West Indies teams and will also be the preferred venue for the closing/presentation ceremony on Friday night, November 11e. CWIMA also organized a Karaoke afternoon on Saturday 5 Novembereat the Golden Sands Hotel’s Ixora Restaurant & Bar which will be open to all countries participating in the BMC Caribbean Cup, namely: Hosts West Indies, Canada, England, India, UAE, USA, Wales and West Indies A. Golden Sands Hotel is delighted to be associated with the West Indies O50s master teams and CWIMA for the successful hosting of this inaugural BMC O50s Caribbean Cup and is confident that this will be a long lasting and very fruitful relationship for all well into the future. CWIMA has already indicated that they plan to host 6 countries for the Big Man Cricket O60s Caribbean Cup in Barbados in January/February 2023, featuring the West Indies, Australia, Canada, England, the rest of the world and the US. Related

