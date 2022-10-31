SEC Condemns Anti-Semitic Message Projected During Florida-Georgia Football Game





The Southeastern Conference (SEC) condemned an antisemitic message projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, during Saturday’s Georgia-Florida college football game. Why it matters: The anti-Semitic message endorsed by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and his recent hateful comments against the Jewish people, according to WJXTa Jacksonville-based CNN-affiliated television station. Additional anti-Semitic posts that also endorsed Ye’s comments were seen throughout the city, including above the Arlington Expressway and projected onto the Wells Fargo Center and an apartment building.

Anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in the US, reaching an all-time high in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League said earlier this year. What they say: We strongly condemn the anti-Semitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after Saturday night’s Florida-Georgia football game and the other anti-Semitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville,” the University of Florida and the University of Georgia said in a statement. the SEC. “The University of Florida and the University of Georgia jointly condemn this and all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF and we stand together against hate.” they added.

I’m really disturbed by all this anti-Semitic rhetoric around Florida-Georgia. It is painful. And I mean, it’s not the Jacksonville that I know and love and we all have to work together to absolutely end it. So let’s call it quits,” Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose home facility is TIAA Bank Field, said. WJXT. The big picture: Rep. John Rutherford (R)whose district includes most of Jacksonville, the posts condemned, as did Mayor Lenny Curry of Jacksonville (R). “This stuff is disgusting to me. I’ve never understood it, and it’s disgusting to me,” Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Sunday. ‘It’s wrong. We have to fight it.’

a banner with a similar message also citing Ye’s comments was hanged by a hate group from an overpass above a busy highway in Los Angeles earlier this month. Go deeper: The Organizations That Dropped Ye After Anti-Semitic Comments

