Sports
Women’s tennis achieves success at two-day Brown Classic
The Big Green won seven of its 11 singles matches and half of its four doubles matches over two days of competition, including four of its five singles matches against the University of Rhode Island.
by Bella Martin | 37 minutes ago
Thanks to Doug Austin
Thanks to Doug Austin
On October 22 and 23, women’s tennis hosted two successful days of competition against the University of Connecticut, Boston University and the University of Rhode Island during the Brown Classic.
Dartmouth opened the tournament on Saturday, taking on the University of Connecticut and Boston University. The Big Green won three of his five singles matches against the Huskies. Ashley Hess 23, Brooke Hess 26 and Ujvala Jupalli 25 all won in singles. In the only doubles match, Valentina Cruz 26 and Emily Zhou 23 defeated their UConn doubles counterparts. Zhou won her singles against BU, the Big Greens’ only victory over the Terriers.
On Sunday, Dartmouth continued the classic against Rhode Island. The Big Green won in four of the five singles and claimed the only doubles. Jupalli, Brooke Hess and Zhou saw victories in singles again. Amelija Swaffer-Selff 24 also defeated Rhode Island in singles. In the only doubles, Chidimma Okpara 23 and Ashley Hess defeated their Rhode Island counterparts.
Overall, the Brown Classic showcased the team’s new and returning talent, Zhou said. She added that she enjoyed playing doubles with Cruz, a freshman.
That was a great experience and kind of bonding experience, Zhou said. That was a good way for me to start the tournament, and then I had some singles games and I was a little nervous before the match again, but I played pretty well and it came back as muscle memory.
The classic also allowed players to get back into the swing of the game, Ashley Hess said. She said it felt good to be on the pitch after not being able to play much last summer, especially with everyone’s efforts focused on holistic team improvement.
I think everyone wants to do well and play well [for themselves], but they also want to play well for the team and for Dartmouth, Hess said. The team is like family.
Throughout the autumn period, the team has been preparing for this competition and the season in general. Head Coach Bob Dallis explained that preparation for the Brown Classic was quite similar to regular season practice, but the tournament allowed new and returning players to adapt again.
We are at the stage of the season where some of the new players are trying to define what they like to do, what they are working on and what they want to get better at, said Dallis. …For some of the returning players it was more like a week to remind them what [they have] worked on this fall.
With the introduction of new freshmen in the squad, the team has also focused on creating good team dynamics. Zhou said the team’s mantra has become playing for each other and they place a strong emphasis on supporting each other on and off the field.
I have to give some props to the freshmen, who are just coming into their first kind of big team event. It’s definitely a transition from junior tennis, which is super individual, Zhou said. Everyone has done a great job of supporting each other both after their matches and during their match.
This season, the team hopes to continue the high level. Looking ahead to the Big Green Invite on Nov. 4, Dallis said the team is working on their competitive outlook and responding to the challenges other teams present. He added that he hopes the team will continue to play at a competitive level.
What we want to achieve is akin to competing at a very high level and playing very well for each other, Dallis said. Sometimes it’s hard to define, but you can kind of know and feel it and see when it occurs.
Hess said the Big Green Invitational also allows players to showcase their hard work for the Dartmouth community
I’m 23, so this is my last Big Green Invite, Hess said. …My sister and I are both on the team and our family is eligible. We just loved being able to compete at home, in front of fans and friends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedartmouth.com/article/2022/10/wtennis-at-brown-classic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women’s tennis achieves success at two-day Brown Classic
- Collapse of the Gujarat Bridge: 141 dead; PM Modi offers ex-gratia to relatives of the deceased
- Trikiye’s decisive stance showed that Azerbaijan is not alone in fighting for a just cause
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson joins The Fall Guy | Movies
- Eddie Izzard and our strange attitudes about men and clothes
- Dress up for Halloween, Bollywood style
- This Entrepreneur Tells What Albania Needs to Open the Next Stage of Growth
- Yes, it was me! : Imran Khan on who asked slain journalist Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan
- Ignore US Government Economic Numbers, Base Your Decisions on Real Data | Genetic marks
- Black Adam again takes first place at the box office | Entertainment
- SEC Condemns Anti-Semitic Message Projected During Florida-Georgia Football Game
- In Xi’s China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship