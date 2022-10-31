Women’s tennis achieves success at two-day Brown Classic

The Big Green won seven of its 11 singles matches and half of its four doubles matches over two days of competition, including four of its five singles matches against the University of Rhode Island.

On October 22 and 23, women’s tennis hosted two successful days of competition against the University of Connecticut, Boston University and the University of Rhode Island during the Brown Classic.

Dartmouth opened the tournament on Saturday, taking on the University of Connecticut and Boston University. The Big Green won three of his five singles matches against the Huskies. Ashley Hess 23, Brooke Hess 26 and Ujvala Jupalli 25 all won in singles. In the only doubles match, Valentina Cruz 26 and Emily Zhou 23 defeated their UConn doubles counterparts. Zhou won her singles against BU, the Big Greens’ only victory over the Terriers.

On Sunday, Dartmouth continued the classic against Rhode Island. The Big Green won in four of the five singles and claimed the only doubles. Jupalli, Brooke Hess and Zhou saw victories in singles again. Amelija Swaffer-Selff 24 also defeated Rhode Island in singles. In the only doubles, Chidimma Okpara 23 and Ashley Hess defeated their Rhode Island counterparts.

Overall, the Brown Classic showcased the team’s new and returning talent, Zhou said. She added that she enjoyed playing doubles with Cruz, a freshman.

That was a great experience and kind of bonding experience, Zhou said. That was a good way for me to start the tournament, and then I had some singles games and I was a little nervous before the match again, but I played pretty well and it came back as muscle memory.

The classic also allowed players to get back into the swing of the game, Ashley Hess said. She said it felt good to be on the pitch after not being able to play much last summer, especially with everyone’s efforts focused on holistic team improvement.

I think everyone wants to do well and play well [for themselves], but they also want to play well for the team and for Dartmouth, Hess said. The team is like family.

Throughout the autumn period, the team has been preparing for this competition and the season in general. Head Coach Bob Dallis explained that preparation for the Brown Classic was quite similar to regular season practice, but the tournament allowed new and returning players to adapt again.

We are at the stage of the season where some of the new players are trying to define what they like to do, what they are working on and what they want to get better at, said Dallis. …For some of the returning players it was more like a week to remind them what [they have] worked on this fall.

With the introduction of new freshmen in the squad, the team has also focused on creating good team dynamics. Zhou said the team’s mantra has become playing for each other and they place a strong emphasis on supporting each other on and off the field.

I have to give some props to the freshmen, who are just coming into their first kind of big team event. It’s definitely a transition from junior tennis, which is super individual, Zhou said. Everyone has done a great job of supporting each other both after their matches and during their match.

This season, the team hopes to continue the high level. Looking ahead to the Big Green Invite on Nov. 4, Dallis said the team is working on their competitive outlook and responding to the challenges other teams present. He added that he hopes the team will continue to play at a competitive level.

What we want to achieve is akin to competing at a very high level and playing very well for each other, Dallis said. Sometimes it’s hard to define, but you can kind of know and feel it and see when it occurs.

Hess said the Big Green Invitational also allows players to showcase their hard work for the Dartmouth community

I’m 23, so this is my last Big Green Invite, Hess said. …My sister and I are both on the team and our family is eligible. We just loved being able to compete at home, in front of fans and friends.