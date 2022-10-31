Appalachian State Field Hockey wins ninth in a row, closing regular season with Shutout





App State hockey earned its ninth straight win and sixth shutout of the season on Sunday, beating Davidson 3-0. Not only is this the second-longest winning streak in the program’s history, but 13 wins tied for the second-most wins in the program’s history. App State went 14-4-4 in 1978 under the leadership of Jan Watson. This is the first time that the Black & Gold have won 13 matches since 1981. The Mountaineers (13-5, 5-2 MAC) allowed no shots on target from the Wildcats (4-15, 3-6 A-10) and saw goals from Charlotte Bosma, Pauline Mangold and Henriette Stegen. After 12 minutes into the game, Bosma struck first on a pass from Carli Ciocco and dribbling through several Davidson defenders to open up for goal. After a long pause in the scoring, Mangold bounced a saved shot off a corner and tapped it into goal, giving App State a comfortable 2-0 lead with five minutes to go. Three minutes later, Stegen struck to end the game thanks to a running assist from Bridget Donovan. Defensively, Grace Ball, Addie Clark, Allison Corey and Fien Zwaan allowed only two shots in their combined 240 minutes of play, neither of which were on target. The Mountaineers will now set their sights on the MAC Tournament which will take place on Friday and Saturday November 4-5 in Oxford, Ohio. App State will match up with Kent State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game will play against Miami or Ball State in the championship game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

