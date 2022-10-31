ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022: Crickets Climate Change





Women’s cricket is undoubtedly gaining popularity around the world and we felt we could accelerate that growth by separating the two events, said then CA chairman David Peever. Keeping the ICC Womens World Twenty20 as a standalone event will allow us to hold it in stadiums we can fill, put on prime time TV, and make sure it has the space to be promoted as the main event, away of the shadow of the man’s game. Held in the final weeks before COVID-19 swept the world, it will always be remembered for the 86,174 spectators who flocked to the MCG to watch Australia triumph, an outcome that brought the women’s game to more people than ever before, transcending financial returns. Trying the same thing in early November would have been very difficult. Katy Perry with the triumphant Australian team after they won the T20 World Cup final at the MCG. Credit:Getty Images At the same time, even the organization of the 2015 Men’s World Cup in February and March had been somewhat problematic as the ICC and international boards struggled with the creeping expansion of the Indian Premier League window. Not only are February and March part of the cricket season for Australia, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and New Zealand, it is also the only direction in which the IPL can realistically expand, as it will be, now it’s two more teams and a huge new broadcast deal. For the IPL to play deeper into June, July and August, it would fall squarely into India’s annual monsoon season, a planning scenario that will no doubt cause even more fear of the global might of crickets than the sight of a soggy and faded MCG in October . Loading That idea has been spread around the world by successive leaders of the BCCI, from N Srinivasan and Anurag Thakur to Sourav Ganguly and now by Jay Shah, who served as secretary of the board of directors as well as representative of the ICC board. a lot of power as any administrator in the history of the games. And in return for that understanding, India will continue to be a generous tourist to fund the bilateral agency contracts that Australia and England in particular rely on to maintain their financial health, as well as avoid the nuclear option of a massively expanded IPL that would cannibalizing southern season in Major League Baseball fashion. It was therefore no surprise when last year CA and New Zealand Cricket jointly nominated October/November as their chosen window for the 2028 event, part of a series of tournaments confirmed by the ICC. While the current Future Tours program only runs until 2027, the above factors are not going anywhere and will only get more pressing. So it might be worth making a note to pack the umbrella, jacket and scarf for Australia/New Zealand 2028. News, results and expert analysis from the sports weekend are sent every Monday. Sign up for our Sports Newsletter.

