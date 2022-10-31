Syracuse football slips even more in polls, but the most meaningful rankings come Tuesday





Syracuse, NY Syracuse football barely holds a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after its second consecutive loss. The Orange fell into their own house for the first time this season and lost 41-24 to the unranked Notre Dame. It was the most points that SU has handed in all season and the Irish were helped by some of the Orange’s own mistakes. Now on a two-game loss, Syracuse dropped to number 22 in the AP Top 25 and number 22 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. But it will soon learn where it ends up in the most meaningful rankings on Tuesday night. That’s when the College Football Playoff selection committee reveals its first ranking. The committees’ poll replaces the others in determining the four-team playoff and the New Years Six bowl games. ESPN will broadcast the CFP rankings at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. SU is one of the five ACC programs are ranked in both polls, along with Clemson, North Carolina, Wake Forest and North Carolina State. Syracuse is behind NC State in both polls, despite beating the Wolfpack, 24-9 on October 15. Two weeks ago, the Orange peaked at number 14 on the way to his matchup with Clemson. Syracuse has been in the AP poll for five weeks now. It’s already been in the coaches survey six times. A number of top 25 teams had narrow wins or surprise losses in Week 8, leading to a substantial change in the rankings. NC State barely beat Virginia Tech, 22-21. Kansas State ruled out Oklahoma State 48-0 to send the Cowboys out of the Top 10. Louisville destroyed Wake Forest, 48-21, and Tennessee defeated Kentucky 44-6. Syracuse returns to action in Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. The match kicks off at 3:30 PM and will be broadcast on ACC Network. Contact Emily Leiker at any time: E-mail | Twitter MORE ORANGE SOCCER Fighting Irish Score a Knockout: Syracuse Football Loses to Notre Dame 41-24 (Brent Axe Recap) Syracuse fans feel like they’re returning to normal after Notre Dame’s loss (what they say) Why did the Syracuse-Notre Dame sale have a higher turnout than NC State’s win? Dino Babers gives update on Garrett Shrader, assesses his backup: There is no quarterback controversy Syracuse Orange fans: How to watch and stream | Syracuse Football Tickets | Syracuse Football Equipment

