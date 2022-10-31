Suryakumar Yadav is the best middle-order batsman in T20 cricket Misbah-ul-Haq says he’s never seen a knock like this





Suryakumar Yadavs 68 from 40 balls on a quiet Perth court against South Africa, when the next highest Indian score was 15, caught the attention of the world.

Former Pakistani captain Misbah-ul-Haq would hail him as the best middle-order batsman in the world in T20. He is the best middle-order batsman in T20 cricket. With a stroke rate of 170, in this match situation, against this bowling, on this field, it’s amazing. I’ve never seen an innings like this. To play such a dominant innings on this field, it seemed like he knew where the ball would land and where to hit it. Misbah told A Sports. His co-panellist Shoaib Malik would give his reasons for Surya’s success. The reason for his success and consistency is that he doesn’t change his game. Even if he gets out in 2 innings, the way of playing is the same. Yes, he assesses the conditions and the bowlers well and decides which shots can work. He also plays with the heads of the bowlers. He knows what the bowler will bowl: this one will be outside, this one will be short or on me. I would like to give the example of AB de Villiers here. He would know that the bowler has now thrown a yorker, he will throw a slow bouncer here or outside the stump, Malik said. In their pre-game talk, both Malik and Misbah had talked about Suryakumar’s struggle against South Africans. He will need a big heart to play that shot in Perth, former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik would say of Surya Kumar Yadav ahead of India’s match against South Africa. It will be exciting to see him, Malik said. Misbah-ul-Haq would point to a line of attack against Suryakumar that South Africans are likely to attempt. The fourth stump line of a length and when the ball bounces from there. We saw him get off against Pakistan for so long. We even saw in the previous game against the Netherlands that a few deliveries of that length had gotten him in trouble, Misbah said. South Africa has Rabada, Nortje who will use it on this bouncy castle. At the end of the game, both Misbah and Shoaib would admire Suryakumar’s skill and heart.

