



Next game: against [1] Wyoming (Semifinal) 11/2/2022 | 4:00 PM MT Nov 02 (Wed) / 4:00 PM MT against [1] Wyoming (Semifinal) ALBUQUERQUE, NM After 22 rounds of penalties, San Diego State women’s soccer (7-5-8) advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament on Sunday night, 0 (19) – 0 (18). The Aztecs converted 19 of their spot kicks compared to Utah State (8-5-8) who made 18. With the match tied at 0-0 after neither side could score a goal in regulation time or in either overtime, the two sides faced each other in a penalty shootout. Each team was able to make their first nine kicks, but in the 10th round, both goalkeepers got away with saves. Two laps later, Emma Gaines-Ramos missed her penalty to give the Aggies the advantage. Alexa Madueno then came big with a save to send the match to a 13th round of penalties. The process was repeated in the 15th round when Utah State Jordan Forker saw her shot fall off the bar after SDSU saved their penalty, sending the shootout to a 16th round. Neither team would miss again until the 22nd round when after Rachelle .’s Principle pushed the Aztecs home in 19th place, Madueno in the net before the Aztecs dove to her left to stop Utah State’s 22nd round and send the Aztecs to the semifinals of the Mountain West tournament. A total of 44 penalties were taken during the shootout, and 37 of those were scored as the Aztecs triumphed after a marathon of penalty kicks. Earlier in the regular season, the Aztecs were in the foreground for most of the game. in the 10e minute, the Aztecs thought they had found the opener 10 minutes into the game. From a revenue in the state of Utah, Rachelle .’s Principle jumped the loose ball and fired a shot from outside the penalty area that hit the crossbar and came back into play. The ball rolled off the bar and landed Olivia Sekimoto whose follow-up shot hit the frame of the goal and bounced back into play, and the game tied, 0-0. Later in halftime in the 44th minute, Madueno showed a taste of what was to come. Utah State were awarded a penalty for a foul in the penalty area, but the penalty was saved by Madueno who ducked to the right to make the stop and the game went scoreless at half time. In the second half, Elve came closest in the 64e minute to break the deadlock for the Aztecs, but her shot hit Aggies’ goalkeeper, who saved it well. San Diego State was awarded its own penalty in the 74th minute. Carlin Blake foul was made in the penalty area, but the ensuing Aztec penalty by Lauren Dickus was saved by the Utah state goalkeeper. Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the rules or overtime and the game then moved on to penalties as the Aztecs emerged from the frenzy with a 19-18 penalty shootout win over 22 rounds. Next one: The Aztecs will play against No. 1 in Wyoming in the Semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament at 4 p.m. MT on Wednesday. -SDSU-

