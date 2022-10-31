Breaking Down Every Iowa High School Football Round of 16 Matchup

What could be better than the Iowa high school regular season?

The off-season, of course.

We emptied our notebooks and went through all of Friday’s game results to write one sentence about each Round of 16 playoff game. For those keeping track, that’s eight games in seven classes. Lots of action to unpack in a short summary.

So let’s get into it.

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic 35, Davenport West 0: Easy win for a rolling Maroon squad led by Jaxon Smolik in the air and RaShawd Davis on the ground.

Waukee Northwest 9, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0: A 34-yard field goal and a quarterback sneak touchdown with an extra point missed were all the wolves needed to keep going.

Southeast Pole 49, Ames 3: Dallas Sauser is good, but Abu Sama and Harrison Gibson’s one-two punch is better.

Prairie 50, Wed-Mar 28: It’s really hard to beat a team when the quarterback (Will Phillips), running back (Makelle Taylor), and receiver (Apollo Payne) are playing big games, even though Linn-Mar won this game a week earlier.

Ankeny 17, Sioux City East 0: The Hawks had the offensive pieces JJ Kohl, Jamison Patton and Evan Irlmeier to get over a slow start, and the defense did its job the rest of the way.

Johnston 38, Iowa City High 31: The Dragons second quarterback has a lot of guns, no more than overtime winner Jacob Simpson, but this one goes to the defense, who never stops.

West Des Moines Valley 15, Pleasant Valley 10: Iowa central schools are holding strong as the Valleys defense hands Pleasant Valley its first loss, despite scoring just one touchdown.

Cedar Falls 14, Ankeny Centennial 10: The Tigers struggled in pass play and managed to make two hasty touchdowns, while a defensive performance with five tackles for losses and three sacks paid off.

Class 4A

Xavier 44, Cedar Rapids Washington 7: Wasn’t expecting much less from the now 10-0 Saints, but you have to applaud the Warriors for joining the board.

Indianola 35, Bondurant-Farrar 13: When Bennett Brueck completes 72.2% of his passes, Indianola becomes a tough team to beat.

Waverly Shell Rock 49, Fort Madison 7: Seven hasty touchdowns, three from McCrae Hagarty and one from four different players.

North Scott 38, West Dubuque 15: Kyler Gerardy threw for 342 yards and grabbed three hasty touchdowns in the second half to secure this win.

Lewis Central 57, LeMars 7: Braylon Kammrad, who threw six touchdown passes, is something special, but Kammrad against Curtis Witte is even more so.

Glenwood 38, Spencer 26: Who doesn’t love a high-scoring playoff game between two strong teams?

Iowa City Liberty 24, Webster City 14: The Lightning’s first playoff win in program history.

Carlisle 48, Newton 28: Brody Bauer and Nate Lampe each grabbed two hasty touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to get past a Carlisle team that started warm and stayed warm.

Class 3A

Harlan 42, MOC – Floyd Valley 7: Aidan Hall had a game to himself as the Cyclones defense kept their opponent only 65 yards from the overall attack.

Nevada 10, Sioux Center 7: Kicking wins and, in this case, Nevadas field goal was the difference.

Mount Vernon 23, Central DeWitt 9: No team has beaten Mount Vernon and no team has scored more than 17 points against the Mustangs.

Solon 42, West Delaware 18: Blake Timmons starting quarterback, lead rush, lead tackler changed the tide with two interceptions and fumbles to recover.

Humboldt 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0: Two 3A teams failed to score points in their playoff game; the Bulldogs were one of them.

Independence 20, Benton 17: Independence was the master of nail-biting wins and this one was no different, with a last minute interception from Mitch Johnson.

ADM 56, Grinnell 0: To defeat ADM, opponents need to take out Aiden Flora and Brevin Doll on the ground and they didn’t.

North Pole 52, Creston 20: A 76% completion rate and three touchdowns between Isaac Zoske and Reggie Postel, with a healthy helping of Brady Miller on the floor, is a recipe for success.

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 42, Clarinda 16: It was all the Lions until the Cardinals scored 16 in the fourth quarter.

West Lyon 43, Greene County 7: Ryer Crichton hit a perfect 6-for-6 on passes, while Gabe Ebersole struggled, throwing three interceptions.

OABCIG 34, Osage 22: OABCIG has suffered one loss this season, against Spirit Lake, and the Falcons will be looking for revenge.

Spirit Lake 43, Clear Lake 21: Spirit Lake is undefeated with many playmakers, but see above.

Crestwood 20, Waukon 18: Noah Hatlan’s arm versus Cole Butikofer’s feet, and the mobile quarterback came out on top.

Wahlert Catholic 21, West Marshall 14: West Marshall was undefeated in Friday’s game, but not anymore.

Centerville 28, Monticello 27: Monticello jumped out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but a wide left run on a kick was what knocked the Panthers out of the playoffs.

Williamsburg 63, Mid Prairie 7: All-round team effort by the undefeated Raiders, led by Gable Dayton.

Class 1A

Western Christian 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 27: The team that gets a touchdown from a fumble and a touchdown from an interception usually wins.

West Sioux 45, Kuemper Catholic 7: West Sioux rushed for 412 yards and four touchdowns; Carter Bultman was responsible for 223 rushing yards and two of those scores.

MFL MarMac 28, Dyke-New Hartford 6: Four touchdowns and Zach Driscoll had a straight hand in three.

West Branch 27, Columbus Catholic 14: Andy Henson scored nearly half of the Bears points and led the team with nine tackles.

Sigourney Keota 20, Mediapolis 14: The Bulldogs had more rushing yards than the Cobra’s total offensive yardage, but Sigourney Keota took advantage of extra time.

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0: Van Meter has only allowed one touchdown in the last six games, so if anyone finds out how to score against the Bulldogs, please let us know.

Pella Christian 38, South Hamilton 30: Isaac Kacmarynski was a one-man wrecking crew in the air, on the ground, and on the defense.

Underwood 62, ACGC 14: Underwood has scored no less than 28 points in every game, which is a solid way to win games.

Class A, first class

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46, Hinton 27: Blackhawks leapt to an earlier lead they couldn’t hold on to, but making the playoffs for the first time since 2018 is still a mini win.

Woodbury Central 48, Gehlen Catholic 7: Four touchdowns from Max McGill, three touchdown passes from Drew Kluender and two touchdowns from Will DeStigter because it’s nice to share the wealth.

North Linn 28, Newman Catholic 14: There is a lot of veteran experience in the Lynx roster, but North Linn sophomore Mason Bechen who performed.

West Hancock 16, Wapsie Valley 9: Sixteen points are the fewest West Hancock has scored, which is not a good sign to progress further into the playoffs.

East Buchanan 57, Alburnett 21: Offensive line helps the Buccaneers pile up on more than 500 rushing yards.

Grundy Center 41, Columbus 7: It was a matchup between the highest scoring offense and the lowest scoring defense in A, and defense won by holding the Wildcats to one score.

AHSTW 35, Southwest Valley 14: A 48-yard pick six from Cole Scheffler is a pretty solid way to stay undefeated and advance to the next round.

Lynnville-Sully 62, Mount Ayr 33: For those keeping track, there are still four undefeated teams competing in the A playoffs.

8 player

Remsen St Marys 42, West Bend Mallard 16: The Hawks have beaten both of their playoff opponents by a combined score of 118-16, which is probably why they are still 10-0.

GTRA 28, West Harrison 12: Who needs a super high scoring game when the Titans have kept West Harrison to fewest points all season?

Lenox 34, CAM14: CAM had won the last two matchups between these two teams, but Lenox came out on top.

Fremont-Mills 30, Southeast Warren 28: The Knights held back another opponent’s comeback attempt, something they may have to continue to do over the weeks.

Newell Fonda 35, Don Bosco 10: The Dons may have gone into Friday’s game undefeated, but the Mustangs proved to be the better team.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30, Turkey Valley 28: Another close game and the Rebels can thank Austin Vaverka for his three touchdowns to secure the win.

Montezuma 60, Easton Valley 38: The River Hawks scored 30 runs in the opening quarter, but Montezumas’ ability to spread the score paid off.

WACO 48, Central City 12: Hard to beat a feat of four touchdowns, including a pick six from Simeon Reichenbach, keeping the Warriors’ perfect record intact.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.