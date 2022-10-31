University of North Texas





SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS The North Texas women’s tennis team had a phenomenal weekend in San Antonio, winning a total of three titles in the UIW tournament this weekend. The North Texas women’s tennis team had a phenomenal weekend in San Antonio, winning a total of three titles in the UIW tournament this weekend. The Mean Green had a few student athletes, Matilde Morais and Kexuan Zhou win their respective singles brackets while the combination of Zhou and Olivia Halvorsen took home the doubles main championship. “It’s really great to go to San Antonio and tick all the boxes for everything we were looking for,” assistant coach Rodrigo de Almeida “It was amazing to watch Mati play the best tennis she has played in her young career so far. Olivia continued to build her confidence and believe in herself more and more as the tournament went on. If she trusts her game, she can become a dominant player against every opponent. And then Kexuan did a great job as a senior with some freshmen. At the end of the day everything went extremely well and I was happy with how we played.” In total, three of the four participants (three singles, one doubles) won the championship in their respective brackets. The first of the titles for UNT was the doubles as Zhou and Halvorsen opened the competition on Friday with a 6-3 win followed by a thrilling 7-6 (7-3) win over Pinaieva and Zhu of New Mexico St. in the semi-finals to secure their spot in the championship. Zhou and Halvorsen trailed 1-4 and trailed 15-40, but fought off three consecutive match points to come all the way from behind to take the win. In the title fight, the freshman senior duo put in a dominant effort as they beat UTRGV’s Karren and Rosenberger 6-1 to take home gold. Morais was the only UNT player to compete in the A-class and the freshmen made the most of her chance. After opening things up with a thrilling 6-4, 5-7 (10-5) win, she was nearly perfect in her last two matches, winning both her semifinals and her final fights in straight sets, 6-1. , 6-1 and 6-3, 6-1. “This weekend was really positive, both individually and as a team,” said Morais. “I felt really good on the pitch. I think I played my best tennis for the first time in recent months. My teammates, Olivia and Kexuan, also did a great job and I’m really proud of them Having this tournament we got to know each other even better and I think we’ve supported each other really well.” In the meantime, Zhou linked her doubles championship to a first place in the singles B series. The senior did not drop a set in her three games en route to her title. Zhou opened the tournament with a 6-3, 6-1 win and took a 6-1, 7-6 (8) victory in her semifinal matchup. She then defeated Kateryna Rublevska of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6-1, 7-6 in the championship to give UNT their third trophy. Halvorsen also performed strongly in the B series singles, winning 7-5, 7-5 in her first matchup. Though she dropped her semifinal match against Rublevska, Halvorsen was able to bounce back and beat host UIW’s Amelie Montalvo 6-1, 6-1 in the consolation round to close out the competition.

