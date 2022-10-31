No. 21 Field hockey wins on senior day





Next game: vs. Northwestern University (Big Ten Quarterfinals) 3-11-2022 | 5 p.m. Nov. 03 (Thu) / 5 p.m. against Northwestern University (Big Ten Quarterfinals) PISCATAWAY, NJ Number 21 Rutgers field hockey finished the regular season with a ranked win on Senior Day. The Scarlet Knights took down No. 19 James Madison 3-0. The win was RU’s eighth win of the season. The home side was led by goals from sophomores Lucy Bannatyne senior Amanda Beck and freshmen Puck Winter . Sophia Howard had four saves to record the shutout, her fifth of the season. The win was RU’s fifth win of the season. The Scarlet Knights also have ranked wins over No. 3 Northwestern, No. 15 UConn, No. 23 Ohio State and No. 25 Monmouth. Rutgers also honored his six seniors at a pregame ceremony. Annie Walsh , Amanda Beck , Isabella Mancinic , Rachel Houston , Maggie Lamb and Carly Snarksi were all honored with their families on the field ahead of the game in recognition of their contributions to the program. Rutgers took advantage of a penalty corner to get on the board for the first 20 minutes of the game. Marique Dieudonne took the photo from the top, and Lucy Bannatyne sat well up front to get a tip on the ball and put RU ahead. In the third quarter, the Scarlet Knights added a count. After the initial pressure was removed, Amanda Beck came into space at the loose ball. On Senior Day, the senior scored her second goal of the season for a 2-0 lead. Late in the game, RU scored another goal. from a corner, Puck Winter shot the ball home for her second goal of the season, making the score 3-0. The game closed the regular season slate for Rutgers. Next up is the Big Ten tournament. Rutgers earned the number 6 seed in the bracket and will face number 3 Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday. That game kicks off at 5 p.m. and is a repeat of RU’s previous win of then No. 3 in the Northwestern rankings on October 8. Gallery: (10-30-2022) Field Hockey Seniors Day

