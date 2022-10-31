Cris Rubio and Pilar Gonzlez bring the shine back to women’s table tennis dxadaptado

With three European bronze medals and two diplomas in three Paralympic Games (Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000), Mara Cinta Campia has been the most successful Spanish table tennis player. In 2002, she was the last woman to play in a World Cup in Chinese Taipei. 20 years later, Spain is back in the elite with the participation of two players in the World Championship to be held in Granada (6-12 November): Cris Rubio and Pilar Gonzlez, two dyke breakers with the shovel who return the brilliance to the female category of this sport.

In recent years there has been constant growth with the emergence of new ambassadors of this modality who are already beginning to reap the benefits of the work invested. In 2018, Cris Rubio (class 4) won a gold medal at the Almera Open, ending a drought of more than two decades without an international gold medal for a Spanish woman. And now she will be one of those to reopen the World Cup trail, explored only by Huelva’s Campia.

The wait is over, it is very satisfying and a pride to have come this far after all the work. It’s one more step and we hope it won’t be that many years before a woman achieves something as big as a World Cup. We’re breaking that barrier again, being one of those helping table tennis is all the more reason to get up and train every day, says she, who lives in Andalusia from Madrid.

He was the first baby to be admitted to Toledo Paraplegic Hospital in the early 1990s. He was born with congenital heart disease for which he underwent surgery when he was one year old and medical negligence caused him a spinal cord injury that forced him to live in a wheelchair. wheel. It was my second home, there they helped me to face life differently. My situation has never paralyzed me, she confesses. He grew up imitating the elderly, he tried basketball and volleyball, but his heart prevented him from doing activities that required more physical exertion.

He discovered table tennis, although it didn’t catch his attention, “he was just playing ball boy for the others,” he laughs. Living in Chiclana (Cdiz) he started playing and shortly after he founded the ‘Team Warriors’, an inclusive sports club in Carmona (Seville). In the six years that he has been hitting the ball, he has gone through a great technical evolution. It cost me, with high performance you have expectations and you have to give 100% at all times. I have had to row against the tide and clear the way for things where there is still much to do. As one of the few women who does this sport, they look at you with a magnifying glass, I felt pressure, but it has helped me to never relax and try a little harder every day, she explains.

The World Cup, which will take place in a direct knockout form for the first time, is approaching it with great enthusiasm and motivation. My best moment is always now, I still have room to improve and I know I’m not at a top level, but if I’m among the best it’s for something, I’ll try to go as far as I can. Playing in mixed doubles with Iker Gonzlez seems more feasible to me, says Cris, who would like to go to the Paralympic Games. I’m not ruling out Paris 2024, but I’m realistic and it’s complicated because of the level required. I would be more prepared to go to Los Angeles 2028, he adds.

Another player to take over from Mara Cinta Campia is Pilar Gonzlez (class 7), who welcomes the start of women’s table tennis. We are at a good time, eight girls took part in the last Spanish championship, something that had never happened before. We are all in a moment of development at the sporting level, which portends a great future for us. Qualifying for the World Cup is a great pleasure and on top of that it will be at home, so I will have my family and my fellow Paralympic promises in the stands, she underlines.

Seven years ago, he stood out with two silver medals at the European Youth Games in Croatia, but an injury halted his progress. She underwent surgery for an infection in the heel bone caused by an ankle brace she was wearing. I haven’t played or hardly been able to walk for five years, it was very hard. I went from having a good projection to putting the shovel aside and staying home, she laments. Born with spina bifida but playing on her feet and without using crutches, the Madeiran did not have an easy time at first as she had no female rivals in Spain.

I’ve always had to play against guys and although there are more women now there are none of my class and that’s why I prefer to play against them so I can develop my true game in leagues. It has been a very tough road, of many hours of training, but I have improved in stability, mobility, confidence and technique, she emphasizes.

Go to the World Cup with the intention of making it difficult for the favorites and give a call. He will also join Jos Manuel Ruiz from Granada in the doubles: My idea is to pull out all the stops who is on the other side of the table. In doubles, I am lucky enough to play with an athlete with so much experience and with so much achievements that he has helped me a lot. Now that he has reached a high goal in his career, the next step is to reach the Games. It will be two very tough years, at the moment I am number 13 in the ranking, I will do everything I can to qualify for Paris 2024. It would be great news if a Spanish woman returns to the Paralympic Games, it is a goal that we will try to make a reality, he adds.