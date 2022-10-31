Mel Tucker suspends 4 people for arguing at UM

U.S. soccer coach Mel Tucker immediately suspended four players on Sunday night for their role in a post-game argument with two Michigan players the day before.

Tucker announced the immediate suspension of starting defensive end defender Angelo Grose, starting defensive end Zion Young, backup defensive end Itayvion Tank Brown and backup defending defender Khary Crump.

The Spartans battled UM players JaDen McBurrows and Gemon Green as MSU returned to its locker room after Saturday’s 29-7 loss to the Wolverines.

Tucker pointed to MSU’s football core values, including integrity, discipline, selflessness, toughness and responsibility in announcing the suspensions, and cited videos of the incidents that disrupt electronic evidence.

We are currently working with law enforcement, Michigan State and Michigan campus leadership, and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors, Tucker said. in his statement. The initial student-athlete suspensions will remain in effect until the investigations are completed.

The health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff and the Spartan community remains our number one priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action on this matter. Our core values ​​and the responsibility that comes with wearing a green and white state jersey must never be compromised.

A video of an incident on the south (right) wall of the tunnel surfaced on social media Sunday afternoon, which appeared to be happening just before the group fight witnessed by three reporters on the north (left) wall. In the new video, it appeared that Crump, a 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore who transferred from Arizona to MSU before the 2021 season, used his helmet to swing at Green.

A video taken by reporters on Saturday night shows Crump being held by two teammates while a large group of Spartans dragged McBurrows along the opposite wall. That scrum turned into a melee, with reporters witnessing and capturing video of Young, Brown, Grose and others punching McBurrows, with Young also attempting to kick the UM player after he was pushed to the ground.

Grose, a 5-10, 185-pound junior, has started all eight games for MSU (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) this season on safety or nickel back. He made four tackles against the Wolverines on Saturday. Brown, a 6-4, 247-pound sophomore who transferred from Minnesota to MSU before the 2021 season, had one tackle in the game. Young, a 6-6, 260-pound freshman who started his second straight game on Saturday, had seven tackles.

MSU athletic director Alan Haller also issued a statement on Sunday evening condemning the players’ actions.

“Michigan State University, our athletics department and football program represent the highest ethical, academic and athletic standards,” Haller said. “Based on the alarming evidence that Coach Mel Tucker and I have provided a small number of our college football student athletes and University of Michigan student athletes at Michigan Stadium, we agree it is necessary to take interim measures four soccer student athletes.The behavior we assessed was both uncharacteristic of our soccer program and unacceptable.

“On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in ongoing contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, in addition to members of our Spartan family to apologize and ensure our cooperation with the law. . while they investigate this matter.”

Neither Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh nor Manuel on Saturday revealed the Wolverines were involved in the altercations, though Harbaugh said it was two players, one of whom he claimed suffered a nose injury.

It’s unclear if the Big Ten plans to punish the Spartans or Wolverines even more. League commissioner Kevin Warren, who was at the game, released a statement early Sunday morning saying: The conference is currently gathering information, will review the fact thoroughly and take appropriate action.

