Daniil Medvedev takes title in Vienna Open, while Felix Auger-Aliassime wins Swiss Indoors in Basel | tennis news





Daniil Medvedev captured his second ATP title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, while Felix Auger-Aliassime took his third consecutive ATP Tour title with a win in Basel. Medvedev fought back, beating Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes, with his greater depth and accuracy in the second and third set proving decisive. “I’m really happy”, number four in the world Medvedev told the official ATP website. “This game was the best of the week because Denis played really unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set. “He lowered his level by maybe two percent and I could use it. “This is one of the best wins when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try to stay there and do what you can.” Medvedev has now won 15 tour-level titles, including seven on indoor hard courts. Image:

Felix Auger-Aliassime poses with the trophy in the confetti shower



Auger-Aliassime defeated Holger Rune 6-3 7-5 to win the Swiss Indoors Basel and take his third consecutive ATP Tour title. The Canadian, who stunned world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, became the third player to win a title in 2022 without dropping a service game, following in the footsteps of Taylor Fritz and Nick Kyrgios in Eastbourne and Washington respectively. He said: “It’s been a great week. Again in the final, not broken all week… (It’s been) a long year, a long streak of victories, and it’s not over yet. “So hopefully I can continue, but right now I feel all the good emotions that come with winning a tournament.” Auger-Aliassime added the Basel title to his victories in Florence and Antwerp, extending his winning streak to 13 games. Medvedev, along with Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic, will become the sixth player to earn his spot for the season-closing ATP Finals, with the season finale being played in Turin from November 13-20. “I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season,” said Medvedev. “I feel like I’m doing a great job with my team not to get burned out. I’m looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are very important and I usually play well.” Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime now head to the Paris Masters, along with Brits Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Jack Draper.

