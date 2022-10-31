Sports
Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
On Sunday, there was another action-packed program at the Saudi Games 2022 in the following competitions:
Indoor rowing
The themed category took place at the Leaders Development Institute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex and saw Rakan Ali Reda win gold, with Imad Youssef claiming silver and Hassan Qadri claiming bronze.
In the women’s category, Kariman Abu Aljadayel took gold, Emma Merrick took silver and Haya Almami took bronze.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the athletes, who were also congratulated by Abdulaziz Baeshen, assistant minister of sports at the Saudi Ministry of Sports, as well as Husein Alireza, president of the Saudi Rowing Federation.
Weightlifting
Two medal events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court, starting with the women’s 81kg weightlifting category, which was won by Dalal Al-Momin with a total lift of 145kg. Hanan Bagas won silver (141kg) and was followed by Wafa Gumra with bronze (124kg).
In the men’s +102 kg, Hassan Al-Radhit took first place after lifting 362 kg, while Ali Al-Khazal secured the silver with 360 kg. Hussain Al-Mahar earned bronze with 326 kg.
The winners were presented with their medals by Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with Adwa Al-Arifi, Undersecretary of Planning and Development at the Ministry of Sports, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, Vice -Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.
Swimming
In another full day of swimming competitions and medal events at the SAOC complex, the gold in the men’s 200m freestyle went to Alexandre Younes with a time of 1:54.89. In second place was Ahmed Ali Al-Hashim (1:58.60) and in third place was Zaid Al-Sarraj (2:00.57).
In the human 50m backstroke, Mohammed Boksmati took gold his second medal from the Saudi Games after winning silver on Saturday with a time of 27.47 seconds. Silver went to Ammar Al-Humaid (28.96) and bronze to Patrik Zemek (29.23).
The third final that took place at the SAOC complex was the men’s 200m breaststroke, in which Yousuf Al-Yousu emerged as the winner with a time of 2:27.79. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:33.56), while Hashim Ridha Al-Alawi secured bronze with a time of 2:36.57.
The Human 100 Butterfly was won by Natheer Al-Hamoud with a time of 56.51 seconds, while second place went to Ali Mohammed Al-Yousef (59.31). Rory Romrad took bronze in a time of 01:00.47.
The winners were presented with their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, President of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, Executive Director of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, along with Dr.Gasim Basel Alzuhair, Vice President of Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.
Basketball
The women’s basketball group matches at the Al-Hilals Main Court yielded the following results:
Al-Shoulah48-42 Riyadh
Jeddah 49-45Al-Nassr
Al-Wehda 44-28Abha’
Al-Ittihad 52-41 Al-Hilal 52-41
Volley-ball
Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex on Sunday.
In the women’s groups, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Etihad3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Al-Faisali, also 3-0. Finally, Alanka defeated Al-Taraje3-0.
In the men’s group matches, Al-Etihad won 3-0 against Al-Faisali.Ibtsam, meanwhile, won his match against Al-Taraje 3-2.
futsal
The latest results of the women’s group competitions were:
Al-Hilal4-0 Al-Shabab
Al-Ahli5-2 Oriental Flames
Al-Taraji23-0Flaij
3×3 Basketball
The 3×3 Basketball ended on Sunday at the Saudi Games 2022 Fan Zone, with Al-Nasser beating Al-Hilal 16-12 in the final to take gold.
In the match for the bronze medal, Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 16-13.
The winners were presented with their medals by Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation. Also in attendance were Mohammed Al-Zain, board member of the Saudi Basketball Federation, and Abdullah bin Shuail, executive director of the Saudi Basketball Federation.
Para Table Tennis
The para table tennis competition took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex with Riyadh athlete Mohammed Hussein Al-Harbi taking gold after beating Jeddah Saleh Hamed Al-Ghamdi in a thrilling final. TabuksFaris Al-Balawise won the bronze medal.
The winners were congratulated by Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, President of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, Board Member Khalid bin Salem Al-Mutairi and Executive Director Hatoon bint Saad Al-Sadhan.
Bowling
In the games at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complexs Bowling Center, the gold medal went to Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, with Ammar Yasser taking silver and Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Saud taking bronze.
In the women’s race, Irene Nestor Tomolva finished first, followed by Hadeel Abdelmoein in second and Rachel Tolentino in third.
The winners were presented with their medals by Abdulaziz Al-Massad, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs; Abdulmalik bin Abdulaziz Al-Shathri, President of the Saudi Bowling Federation; and Moaidh Al-Qahtani, vice president of the Saudi Bowling Federation.
The action continues on Monday at the Saudi Games 2022 with billiards, futsal, artistic gymnastics, handball, Muay Thai, Para table tennis, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, volleyball and wrestling.
For the latest results go tohttps://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-30
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2191096/sport
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
- SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect menstruation
- Actor Steve Martin talks about his collection of Australian Indigenous art – ARTnews.com
- Virginia Men’s Basketball Roster Preview – The Cavalier Daily
- Satellite Component Testing Startup Connektica Raises C$2.7 Million
- Surge in RSV Cases Increases ER Wait Times at UPMC Children’s Hospital
- World earthquake report for Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Journalist crushed to death during ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khans’ march
- Cak Imin reveals Jokowi’s message regarding the 2024 presidential election
- Stations that have been featured in Bollywood movies
- Modified pig-to-human heart transplantation showed unexpected changes in conduction system
- What you need to know to protect your kids