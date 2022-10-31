Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

On Sunday, there was another action-packed program at the Saudi Games 2022 in the following competitions:

Indoor rowing

The themed category took place at the Leaders Development Institute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex and saw Rakan Ali Reda win gold, with Imad Youssef claiming silver and Hassan Qadri claiming bronze.

In the women’s category, Kariman Abu Aljadayel took gold, Emma Merrick took silver and Haya Almami took bronze.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the athletes, who were also congratulated by Abdulaziz Baeshen, assistant minister of sports at the Saudi Ministry of Sports, as well as Husein Alireza, president of the Saudi Rowing Federation.

Weightlifting

Two medal events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court, starting with the women’s 81kg weightlifting category, which was won by Dalal Al-Momin with a total lift of 145kg. Hanan Bagas won silver (141kg) and was followed by Wafa Gumra with bronze (124kg).

In the men’s +102 kg, Hassan Al-Radhit took first place after lifting 362 kg, while Ali Al-Khazal secured the silver with 360 kg. Hussain Al-Mahar earned bronze with 326 kg.

The winners were presented with their medals by Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, President of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with Adwa Al-Arifi, Undersecretary of Planning and Development at the Ministry of Sports, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, Vice -Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.

Swimming

In another full day of swimming competitions and medal events at the SAOC complex, the gold in the men’s 200m freestyle went to Alexandre Younes with a time of 1:54.89. In second place was Ahmed Ali Al-Hashim (1:58.60) and in third place was Zaid Al-Sarraj (2:00.57).

In the human 50m backstroke, Mohammed Boksmati took gold his second medal from the Saudi Games after winning silver on Saturday with a time of 27.47 seconds. Silver went to Ammar Al-Humaid (28.96) and bronze to Patrik Zemek (29.23).

The third final that took place at the SAOC complex was the men’s 200m breaststroke, in which Yousuf Al-Yousu emerged as the winner with a time of 2:27.79. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:33.56), while Hashim Ridha Al-Alawi secured bronze with a time of 2:36.57.

The Human 100 Butterfly was won by Natheer Al-Hamoud with a time of 56.51 seconds, while second place went to Ali Mohammed Al-Yousef (59.31). Rory Romrad took bronze in a time of 01:00.47.

The winners were presented with their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, President of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, Executive Director of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, along with Dr.Gasim Basel Alzuhair, Vice President of Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.

Basketball

The women’s basketball group matches at the Al-Hilals Main Court yielded the following results:

Al-Shoulah48-42 Riyadh

Jeddah 49-45Al-Nassr

Al-Wehda 44-28Abha’

Al-Ittihad 52-41 Al-Hilal 52-41

Volley-ball

Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex on Sunday.

In the women’s groups, Al-Hilal defeated Al-Etihad3-0, while Al-Eitifaq defeated Al-Faisali, also 3-0. Finally, Alanka defeated Al-Taraje3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Al-Etihad won 3-0 against Al-Faisali.Ibtsam, meanwhile, won his match against Al-Taraje 3-2.

futsal

The latest results of the women’s group competitions were:

Al-Hilal4-0 Al-Shabab

Al-Ahli5-2 Oriental Flames

Al-Taraji23-0Flaij

3×3 Basketball

The 3×3 Basketball ended on Sunday at the Saudi Games 2022 Fan Zone, with Al-Nasser beating Al-Hilal 16-12 in the final to take gold.

In the match for the bronze medal, Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 16-13.

The winners were presented with their medals by Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation. Also in attendance were Mohammed Al-Zain, board member of the Saudi Basketball Federation, and Abdullah bin Shuail, executive director of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Para Table Tennis

The para table tennis competition took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex with Riyadh athlete Mohammed Hussein Al-Harbi taking gold after beating Jeddah Saleh Hamed Al-Ghamdi in a thrilling final. TabuksFaris Al-Balawise won the bronze medal.

The winners were congratulated by Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, President of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation, Board Member Khalid bin Salem Al-Mutairi and Executive Director Hatoon bint Saad Al-Sadhan.

Bowling

In the games at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complexs Bowling Center, the gold medal went to Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, with Ammar Yasser taking silver and Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Saud taking bronze.

In the women’s race, Irene Nestor Tomolva finished first, followed by Hadeel Abdelmoein in second and Rachel Tolentino in third.

The winners were presented with their medals by Abdulaziz Al-Massad, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs; Abdulmalik bin Abdulaziz Al-Shathri, President of the Saudi Bowling Federation; and Moaidh Al-Qahtani, vice president of the Saudi Bowling Federation.

The action continues on Monday at the Saudi Games 2022 with billiards, futsal, artistic gymnastics, handball, Muay Thai, Para table tennis, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, volleyball and wrestling.

For the latest results go tohttps://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-30