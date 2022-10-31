Cal scores goalless draw with Utah





Next game: Stanford 11/4/2022 | 03:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS Nov. 04 (Fri) / 3:00 PM Stanford BERKELEY California women’s soccer dominated chances and possession in Sunday’s game against Utah at Edwards Stadium, but ultimately had to settle for a 0-0 draw with the Utes. It was the Bears’ ninth shutout and the sixth out of the season for keeper Angelina Anderson. Cal created the first chance of the game three minutes into the game when Noelle Bond-Flasza gained possession and took the ball to the left side of the field. She gave a pass to Keely Roy, who was right on the edge of the penalty area, allowing Roy to send it into the Utah net. The shot went just over the right wing and the score remained 0-0. Cal continued to control possession for the rest of the half, taking nine shots and six corners, while Utah took neither. At halftime, Utah switched goalkeepers while Anderson stayed in the net for the Bears, en route to what would be her 26th shutout. The second half started much the same as the first, with Cal continuing to control the pace of the game. The game intensified as the half progressed, the two teams swapping shots and errors back and forth. Utah earned a free kick in the 64th minute, but Anderson made the save with ease and kept Sunday’s clean sheet. Utah goalkeeper Evie Vitalie was shown a yellow card after 70 minutes, giving the Bears a penalty. Ayo Oke took the kick and sent him to the right side of the net, but Vitalie knocked him out and the score remained 0-0. Karlie Lema created a strong chance for the Bears ten minutes later as she stormed the field, passed the Utes and cleared the way for a shot from the penalty area. Her shot nearly went over the goal line, but it hit the left post and was sent out of bounds to keep the game scoreless. The Utes took a corner in minute 88, but Anderson flew high to knock it out of the net and crush Utah’s last chance to score. The two teams battled it out in the final few minutes, Utah’s Kaela Standish earning a yellow card in the process, but the 90 minutes passed before either one could put points on the board. Sunday’s draw brings Cal’s overall record to 10-4-5 and the conference record to 5-3-2. The Bears now have a four-game undefeated streak. Cal returns to the field on Friday for his last regular season game at Edwards Stadium. The Bears take on rival Stanford on November 4 at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of Cal women’s football (@CalWSoc), Instagram(@CalWSoc)and Facebook (/CalWSoc/).

