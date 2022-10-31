Post-game scrum in Ann Arbor, Lane Kiffin has the last laugh and Oklahoma State doesn’t get off the bus





Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde and SI’s Ross Delllenger are back to round up a wild 9 week of college football action. There was a scary scene in the Big House after the Michigan/Michigan State game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl. The Penn State Nittany Lions tried to hold out against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday, but ultimately came up short. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to recover from the mat after beating the Syracuse Orange, as the nightmare season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continues with Ole Miss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys were put down by a red-hot Kansas State team led by their reserve quarterback Will Howard, while the Miami Hurricanes & Virginia Cavaliers produced one of the more unique overtime games of the season. Later, the boys break down the monumental Week 10 match-up between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers. Plus, they’re handing out their Small Sample Heisman winners and as always, Say Something Nice. 1:00 The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans fight after the game in the Michigan tunnel The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course to give each other their only loss 21:32 The Notre Dame Fighting Irish steps off the mat with a big road win against the Syracuse Orange 26:08 The Oklahoma State Cowboys no-show in a 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats Nightmare Season Continues For The Texas A&M Aggies As They Lose To The Ole Miss Rebels 36:40 The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Cavaliers in 4 overtimes without scoring a touchdown 41:07 Upcoming game between Tennessee and Georgia looks even more fun after both teams dominate the Kentucky Wildcats & Florida Gators this weekend 47:30 There were some dice in the PAC Twelve matchup between the USC Trojans and Arizona Wildcats Story continues 49:30 Little Monster Heisman 53:00 Say something nice Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB. Follow Dan @DanWetzel Follow Pat @ByPatForde Follow Ross @RossDellenger Watch all episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family on https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts Kansas State quarterback Will Howard celebrates their win over Oklahoma State (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

