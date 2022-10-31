



Pongori Table Tennis Table ITTF































































ITTF approved club level table. 22mm thickness Comes with net and free shipping. Take into account a delivery time of 3 to 4 days. Item is out of warehouse and cannot be viewed in store.

Description BOUNCE Top of 22 mm chipboard with a steel frame of 50 x 19 mm. EASY OPEN / CLOSE 2 automatic locking systems (table top folded down), 4 locking tabs (open). EASY TO MOVE Move your table easily thanks to the 8 wheels. STABILITY Good stability thanks to the 8 brakes and adjustable legs (40 mm x 40 mm). COMPACT DESIGN Compact and integrated grid storage. EASY ASSEMBLY / DISASSEMBLE This is a pre-assembled table. Quick setup < 30 min for 2 people BOUNCE<\/h3>\r

2 articles 4 other products in the same category:

Brand:

Joola Joola World Cup 25 ITTF Table Special 25 mm JOOLA competition table top in the latest coating technology for even ball bounce Metal frame 50 mm transport system – four wheels on each semi-stable, powder-coated metal base Double anti-tilt device Little storage space Net exclusive Assembly required Price

R15,000.00

Last items in stock

Brand:

Joola Joola Aluterna Outdoor table Weatherproof 6mm aluminum plastic composite playing surface Quick assembly 20 minutes Double locks and 4 15cm locking wheels per half for extra security during transport and storage Separate folding halves allow for solo play mode and compact storage Solid powder coated metal base with adjustable leg levelers Net included … Price

R14,000.00

In stock Price

R180.00

In stock Price

R1,000.00

In stock

