



LOS ANGELES The No. 3 USC men’s water polo team played a strong second half to storm out of reach of visiting No. 5 Stanford and won 19-14 at Uytengsu Aquatics Center today. In a Senior Day explosion, Jake Ehrhardt scored four of his career-high five goals in the last 11 minutes to win USC’s comeback. The Trojans trailed three in the second period but rose to the lead to hold on with back-to-back goals from Ehrhardt in the third. USC improves to 15-5 overall and to 1-1 in MPSF play with the win. An unpredictable first half unfolded with Stanford drawing first blood. USC found two goals following care for seniors Ehrhardt and Marcus Longton to push forward, but Stanford fired two goals in the last minute of the first period to lead 4-3. The Cardinal kept coming, scoring two more for an increase of four goals, with USC trailing 6-3 early in the second. A three-goal rally by the Trojans would follow, with seniors Ashworth Molthen and Longton who hit natural targets before Tony Nardellic earned a 5 meter penalty for the USC cause. Massimo Di Martirea got up to finish that, and it was confused even at 6-6. The teams exchanged goals with senior in the next three minutes before halftime Chris Agliozzo hammering home a USC 6-on-5 finish along the way. With an 8-8 score at halftime, it was Stanford who made the first move again in the second half. USC caught up and answered cardinal goals with pops from Molthen. Molthen’s third goal of the day to finish with four led USC to rally to the winning position. USC, tied at 10-10, worked its way into the lead to remain as Ehrhardt struck twice and Carson Kranz strung in a large out of an assist from brnetic wound . That rise caused the Trojans to enter the fourth frame on the top 13-10. There, USC would keep the cardinal at bay with an arsenal of attacks. Ehrhardt struck twice to bring his total to a career-high five, while Di Martire and Molthen each took their fourth. Andrej Grgurevic converted early to a 6-on-5 slam, and senior Grayden Reynolds had the last word for the Trojans to complete the 19-14 victory. Two senior goalkeepers took the Trojan victory on Senior Day, with Kyle McKenney Earn eight savings in 31 minutes of work early Garrett Allen checked in at the last minute and snorted a Stanford shot to help close out the winning Senior Day for the Trojans. THE NEXT: USC will host its Alumni Games next week, with the women’s competition at 2pm, followed by a men’s competition at 3:30pm on Saturday (November 5) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center. REMARKABLE: – Jake Ehrhardt equaled his career high with five goals today.

– Ehrhardtal climbed to number 8 all-time in scoring at USC, now with 164 career goals.

– With two goals today, Marcus Longton continued to lead the team by scoring in 19 games this season.

– With four goals today, Ashworth Molthen continues to lead the team in multi-goal outings, now with 14 this season.

– On Senior Day, seven Trojans honored today scored or saved.

USC’s 19 goals are the most the Trojans have ever scored against Stanford and the most ever by either team in USC-Stanford series history.

– USC’s 19 goals were also the most goals Stanford has given to an opponent this season #3 USC 19, #5 Stanford 14

Oct 19. 30, 2022 | Uytengsu Aquatics Center (Los Angeles, California) USC 3 – 5 – 5 – 6 = 19

STAN 4 – 4 – 2 – 4 = 14 TO SCORE: USC Jake Ehrhardt 5, Massimo Di Martirea 4, Ashworth Molthen 4, Marcus Longton 2, Chris Agliozzo , Carson Kranz , Andrej Grgurevic , Grayden Reynolds .

PEP Jackson Painter 3, Grant Watson 3, Quinn Woodhead 2, Ethan Parrish 2, Beck Jurasius, Riley Pittman, Jack Martin, Chase McFarland. SAVES: Kyle McKenney (USC) 8, Garrett Allen (USC) 1, Nolan Krutonog (STAN) 7.

