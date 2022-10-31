Tragedy convinced Pakistani cricket great Akram to ditch cocaine addiction

Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akram says it took the death of his first wife Huma to push him to finally get rid of his cocaine addiction, which had replaced the thrill of playing when he retired.

The 56-year-old former pace bowler and a key member of the Pakistani side that won the 1992 World Cup told the Sunday Times it was Huma who “discovered me” and advised him to seek help.

However, that didn’t work, Akram said in an interview to promote his new autobiography “Sultan: A Memoir,” because “the doctor was a complete scammer” and he started using cocaine again.

It took Huma’s death, aged just 42, in October 2009 to finally convince him to give up.

Akram — who took 400 wickets in 104 Tests — said “the culture of fame in South Asia is all-consuming, seductive and corrupting” and he fell into that trap after retiring in 2003.

“It was a replacement for the adrenaline rush of the competition, which I missed very much, or to take advantage of the opportunity I never had.

“My devices turned into vices.”

Akram – who was diagnosed with diabetes when he was 30 – said he first used cocaine when he was offered some at a party in England.

“My use became more and more serious, to the point where I felt I needed it to function,” he said.

– ‘Facility was brutal’ –

Huma lived with their two sons, Tahmoor and Akbar, between England and Lahore, but felt isolated as Akram’s media pledges took him around the world.

“It (cocaine) made me volatile,” he said.

“It made me deceiving. Huma, I know, was often lonely during this time… she would talk about her desire to move to Karachi, to be closer to her parents and siblings.

“I was hesitant. Why? Partly because I liked going to Karachi alone and pretending it was work when it was really about partying, often for days on end.”

Akram agreed with Huma that he needed help after she “discovered a pack of cocaine in my wallet.”

“I couldn’t control it,” he said. “Four (lines) would become a gram, a gram would become two.

“I couldn’t sleep. I couldn’t eat. I became inattentive because of my diabetes, which gave me headaches and mood swings.”

Akram said the rehab facility in Lahore turned out to be a total failure, not least because the doctor placed dollar signs before curing his patients.

“This facility was brutal: a bare building with five cells, a meeting room and a kitchen,” he said.

“The doctor was a complete swindler, mainly concerned with manipulating families instead of treating patients, separating relatives from money instead of drug users.”

Far from being cured, he resumed his habit as “the pull of my lifestyle remained” and surrendered to it during the 2009 Champions Trophy.

However, it would be the last rush, as two weeks after the tournament ended, Huma died of mucormycosis, a rare fungal infection. The tragedy eventually convinced Akram to give up cocaine.

“Huma’s last selfless, unconscious act cured my drug problem,” said Akram, who has since remarried Australian Shaniera Thompson, with whom he has a daughter, Aiyla.

“That way of life was over and I’ve never looked back.”