Michigan State footballers suspended for roles in tunnel incident

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker promised swift action in the wake of a fight between Michigan State and Michigan players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium Saturday night immediately after the Wolverines 29-7 victory over the Spartans.

And late Sunday night, Tucker had begun to act, announcing the immediate and indefinite suspension of junior Angelo Grose, sophomore Itayvion “Tank” Brown and Khary Crump, and freshman Zion Young. All four were involved in the incident involving Grose, Brown and Young, seen on video taped by The News hitting and pushing Michigan player Ja’Den McBurrows.

In a statement released Sunday night, Tucker said the four players would remain suspended until the investigation was completed after reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence collected so far about the altercations between Michigan State and University student-athletes. or Michigan.

Tuckers’ decision was supported by Michigan state athletic director Alan Haller, who made his own statement Sunday night.

Michigan State University, our athletic department and football program, represent the highest ethical, academic and athletic standards, Haller wrote. Based on the alarming evidence provided by Coach Mel Tucker and I regarding a small number of our college football student-athletes and University of Michigan student-athletes at Michigan Stadium, we agree that it is necessary to action and four football student-athletes. The behavior we assessed was both uncharacteristic of our football program and unacceptable.

On behalf of our university and athletics department, I have been in consistent contact with University of Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel and Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren, in addition to members of our Spartan family, to apologize and to extend our cooperation with law enforcement agencies. while they are investigating this matter.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who spoke to reporters after the game, said two of his players were attacked. A source close to the team identified the two players as McBurrows and cornerback Gemon Green for The Detroit News.

What happened after the game is completely unacceptable,” said Manuel. “This is not how we should treat each other after a game. This is not the way another team should take a player and do what they did. It is completely and totally unacceptable.

“This is not what rivalry should be about, not how it should be remembered. That this is happening is unacceptable.”

Both university campus police forces are investigating the incident together with the Big Ten. Earlier Sunday, Michigan State President Samuel L. Stanley and Michigan President Santa Ono expressed disappointment as Stanley apologized on behalf of the school.

There is no provocation that can justify the behavior we see in the videos, Stanley said. Rivalry can be intense, but should never be violent.

Ono added, I appreciate the help from President Stanley and others in the MSU community. Both institutions undertake to take all necessary measures to ensure that such a situation does not recur in the future.

Grose, a defensive defender, is the most experienced of the four suspended players and his loss will be felt on the pitch. He started the 25e game of his career on Saturday against Michigan and has not missed a game in three seasons. His 53 tackles this season are the team’s fourth.

Young is a true freshman defenseman who has played in all eight games this season but started each of the last two as the state of Michigan has sustained multiple injuries in the defensive line.

Brown, also a defensive end, and Crump, a defensive back, have mainly played on special teams.

As Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) prepares to play in Illinois on Saturday, Tucker said there could be more discipline as the investigation continues and all parties further evaluate events in Ann Arbor, including but not limited to additional student-athlete participation in the altercations and contributing factors.

Tucker added, the health and safety of our student athletes, coaches, staff and the Spartan community remains our priority. You have my promise that we are committed to fairness, transparency and accountability, and that we will continue to take appropriate action on this matter. Our core values ​​and the responsibility that comes with wearing the green and white state jersey must never be compromised.

