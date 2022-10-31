Arsenal: League leaders ‘are the new Man City’





Arsenal are “the new” Manchester Citysaid former Aston Villa and Wales full-back Neil Taylor, who couldn’t hide his admiration afterward the Gunners crushed Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side have won 10 of their first 12 Premier League games and recaptured their position at the top of the table with a 5-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. “You can see their fluidity, their soft diagonals in the box, runners from deep and of course their high press,” Taylor told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast. “Obviously Arteta has spent a lot of time at Manchester City and will have taken a lot from Pep Guardiola. The basics are the same.” “They have goals all over the team and their pressure is off the chart. I believe they can win the league if they keep everyone fit.” Ex-West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker was also impressed by Arsenal, but offered a warning. “I still feel they are more vulnerable defensively than City,” he said. “William Saliba is fantastic, but Gabriel is more doubtful. He gave the chance to Jesse Lingard and if he had gone in it would have been a different game.” Listen to the full analysis on BBC Sounds here

