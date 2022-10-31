Women’s football draws with California, 0-0





BERKELEY, California. Evie Vitalic saved a penalty in the 71st minute and the University of Utah women’s soccer team recorded its seventh out of the season at Edwards Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a 0-0 draw with the California Golden Bears in Pac-12 action. This brings Utah’s point total in conference play to nine, while their league record stands at 2-5-3 with an overall figure of 6-7-5. California is now at 10-4-5 and 5-3-2 with 17 points. “Getting into this game,” said coach Hideki Nakada ,,We knew we had to take three points and we are disappointed that we couldn’t get the job done. I’m proud of our team keeping a clean sheet against a very dynamic Cal team and I thought we had a winner in the last five minutes. Unfortunately it didn’t happen for us.” The home team ended the day with a 16-4 lead in shots, but only narrowly led 4-2 in shots on goal. Taliana Kaufusic led the Utes in both stats with two total tries, including one on frame. in target, Kasey Wardlea collected two saves while Vitali finished with one. The Utes spent the first half fending off a relentless series of attacks from their hosts, who registered nine shots, three on goal and six corners. Despite these challenges, the Utah defense held the Golden Bears scoreless. Wardle made her first save of the day in the fifth minute on a try from Keely Roy, who cleared it. Another chance for Roy came in the 12e minute, when she sent a shot from the top of the box, but Wardle was there again to deny California the goal. The last stop of the period was made by Maryn Granger who was on site before half-time to send the Golden Bears’ last attempt at goal. The first shot on goal of the second half came from Utah’s set piece Courtney Brown in the 65e minute, but her effort was saved by Angelina Anderson of California. The Golden Bears’ best chance to break the deadlock came when Vitali was called for a foul in the penalty area, sending Hannah Cooper onto the penalty spot. Cooper sent her shot to the right side of the goal, but Vitali denied a dive and Utah also defended a subsequent corner to keep the game going. Each side kept pushing for the deciding score in the final 10 minutes, with California almost taking the lead after Roy’s shot bounced off the woodwork. Utah got one last chance in the closing moments when they got three right corners, but couldn’t convert any into the winning score. Next one The final game of the regular season on Utah’s schedule will take place on Friday, when the Utes face Colorado at 3 p.m. FOLLOW THE UTES! Fans can follow on social media (Twitter:@UtahWSoccer| Instagram:@UtahWSoccer| facebook:Facebook.com/Utahwsoccer).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://utahutes.com/news/2022/10/30/womens-soccer-draws-with-california-0-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos