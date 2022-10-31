Australia defeated Ireland in the must-win T20 Cricket World Cup match in Brisbane





Australia have beaten Ireland by 42 runs, improving their net run rate and keeping their hopes for the T20 World Cup alive. After being put into batting, Australia made it 5-179, with skipper Aaron Finch in the lead, scoring 63 from 44 balls. With an impressive total to chase, the Australian bowlers promptly ended the match as a match with a blistering attack on Ireland’s top order. Andrew Balbirnie (6), Paul Stirling (11), Harry Tector (6), Curtis Campher (0) and George Dockrell (0) all fell within the first four overs, leaving Ireland reeling at 5-25. Lorcan Tucker, however, saved Ireland’s blush with a brave 48-ball 71, which frustrated Australia’s hunt for a huge improvement in their dangerous net run rate. The comparison for Australia heading into this match was easy winning at first and improving the net run rate later on. Losing the toss and then David Warner for just 3 within three overs wasn’t part of the plan, but some big hits from Mitch Marsh (28) and Finch helped the Aussies settle in their innings. Glenn Maxwell came and went for just 13, one of Josh LIttle’s two casualties in his excellent numbers of 2-21. Marcus Stoinis hammered 35 from 25 before also falling to Little, with Tim David (15 not out) and Matthew Wade (7 not out) helping Australia to their impressive tally. Aaron Finch led Australia by 63 runs. ( Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris ) Barry McCarthy also impressed with the ball, taking the wickets from Warner, Marsh and Finch. Pat Cummins, Maxwell and Mitchell Starc then took center stage, tearing through Ireland’s attack in devastating bowling to wipe out Ireland’s hopes of a third underdog win at this tournament. Australia may have had plans to wipe out their net run rate deficit in one fell swoop, but that didn’t factor in hitting Tucker. However, he had little support, with only Gareth Delany (14) and Mark Adair (11) holding more than ten balls down the middle. Finch (hamstring), David and Stoinis (side) all left the field during Ireland’s at bats and have to be scanned. Australia will now be paying close attention to the England v New Zealand game at the Gabba on Tuesday as Group One continues to take shape. Watch how the action went in our live blog. Key events Show all important events Live updates 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:22 am By Simon Smale key moment Australia win by 42 runs The early flurry of wickets meant that Ireland was never quite in this chase, but a brave unbeaten 71 from Lorcan Tucker gave Australia a bit to sweat on. In the end, however, Ireland was all out at 137. A comfortable win, but Australia had hoped to get those wickets sooner, especially considering they had Ireland at 5-25 after 4 overs. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:21 am By Simon Smale RUNNING OUT! Little bought out the reverse sweep and left for a single. There were two men there and he’s already gone a mile on the non-attacker’s side. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:20 am By Simon Smale Over 19: Glenn Maxwell goes bowling 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:17 am By Simon Smale Over 18: Cummins Continues Little tries the ramp over the keeper from a short wide ball. Not making contact. Little swings, it hits him on the back, there’s no running like swirls and his arm is ready to throw. One more point. And now Little gets a single AND THEY TAKE IT! Why!? Small farms go on strike and Ireland gets only one of them. IRE 9-137 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:17 am By Simon Smale FROM! BARRY McCARTHY HOLES OUT TO SMITH ON LONG OUT Oh, that’s too bad. McCarthy waved profusely, but pick put Smith on the line, who didn’t have to move. Every dim, dim hope is now extinguished. The next ball will be little on strike. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:15 am By Simon Smale Over 18: Pat Cummins Returns Ireland needs 44 of 18 balls. Of course not… Broad bouncer and Barry McCarthy, who really needs to get off the strike, waves and misses. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:11 am By Simon Smale About 17: Mitchell Starc returns to the attack He’s switched to the end of Stanley Street. DELICIOUS SHOT! He’s scooped that over his head four times! (Getty Images) Aaron Finch just threw a white towel on the field… I think Hazlewood needs to dry his hands because I can’t imagine he would admit this… Celebrate more! That is a beautiful recording to enjoy for a long time. One bounce and over the rope. Two more runs for Tucker there from his pads. Striking intelligently. Wide, very wide, Lorcan Tucker would have needed a ladder to get close to that. Ireland needs 51 out of 21. Wide Yorker, Starc saw him go to the side of the leg and threw it to the side. Do not run. SHOT! Tucker inside out and that’s another four, this time a two-bounce four halfway through. Attempted Yorker misses down the leg side. Another wide one. Tucker will take two by hitting the ball too wide – a well placed shot. IRE 8-136 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:04 am By Simon Smale About 16: Josh Hazlewood is back Halfway through, McCarthy hammers a ball to Starc, who throws at the stumps, but can’t hit the target. Tucker waves, misses at a bouncer. Wade has to duck forward to get it and it falls short anyway, so walk away from Hazlewood. SIX! TUCKER HAS 50! (Getty Images) It flew over our heads and in the row above us in the press box. A big hit. Great innings from Tucker, 50 off 40 balls. It has been a special effort for Ireland, but a significant one. Snatched, really tilted over the trench for four more! He gets off strike with a mishit shot to the outside that came off his leg. Ireland needs 62 runs from 25 balls. Hazlewood’s Wide Yorker reduces that to 24 balls. IRE 8-118 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:03 am By Simon Smale Over 15: Lake Zampa Barry McCarthy took a wicket with his first ball from his first two overs. He survives the first one he gets with the bat and scores a single too long out. Tucker heaves and singles to midwicket. McCarthy pushes halfway through for another single to end the over. IRE 8-106 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:02 am By Simon Smale HIM BENT! HAND GOES! He searched for the premeditated swing, stepped a long way over his stumps and was thrown in the middle and off. He leaves for a run a ball 6. Australia are two way. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 11:01 am By Simon Smale Over 15: Zampa to continue Tucker gets a single to spin the trick. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:55 am By Simon Smale Over 14: Pat Cummins is back Tucker, now 40 out of 33, misses with a wild swing. Do not run. That’s raised to halfway, falls safely and they run a single. Hand repels the outside and also singles. Cummins just misses his height on a yorker attempt, and Tucker gets the full toss for a single. A bouncer outside, Hand tries to dab the ball over the keeper. Hand throws out his appendages and gets four! Beautiful shot. IRE 7-102 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:54 AM By Simon Smale Over 13: More of Zampa to complete his over Hand repels the first backward from square to trench. He takes a single too long after Zampa wanders around with that ball for a long time. A quick pair for Tucker there at the midwicket line. Good walk. He takes a single from the last ball in the same midwicket region. IRE 7-95 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:52 am By Simon Smale HAS PASSED HIM! ADAIR LEAVES BEFORE 11 Adair came, Zampa saw, Wade conquered. Nice touches from the Australian spinner, who pushed the ball past the advancing batter and Wade made no mistake. Ireland 7-91 and not long before this match or tournament. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:52 am By Simon Smale About 13: Zampa can get through this A single from the first to Tucker. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:48 am By Simon Smale Over 12: Starc is back Adair stuffs the first of his pillows for a single. A Mexican wave is about to hit the ground now. But now everyone is applauding again for an excellent shot from Tucker, drawing a ball from the outside to the midwicket line with ease. SHOT! Celebrate more! Tucker backs away, gives himself space and just hammers the ball through the middle for another four! A slower bouncer and despite being in a good position, Tucker can’t get him away. Frustrated, he hits the bat with his gloved fist. He’s making a decent effort from this fruitless pursuit, Tucker is. That ball squirts from his bat backwards to the third man for a few more runs. Change field. square leg comes up, midwicket goes back. AND THAT BALL WILL BE HAMMERED DIRECTLY INTO THE AIR! Cummins is underneath! AND HE DROPS IT! Wow! Tucker fell into the trap, but managed to wriggle his way out again, running a single. IRE 6-90 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:44 am By Simon Smale About 11: Zampa continues Great stop by David Warner on cover, and then a good throw at the non-pointing end would have cut Tucker short if it had hit! Good job. Do not run. Walks here anyway! Four of them! Adair leans back and cuts backwards from square for a border. Straight back to Zampa now. Do not run. Another cut, this one goes square and yields Adair a single. Zampa comes down well to stop another run half way to finish the over. Stoinis just went down the tunnel too – a few personnel changes for the Aussies – let’s hope none of them are serious. IRE 6-78 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:40 am By Simon Smale Over 10: Stoinis has four more to bowl That went straight up from a top edge of Adair too! However, it will fall safely, despite Matthew Wade running after it as fast as his padded legs can carry him. They walked two. They now run two more while Adair helps the ball back on the leg side. Adair tries to help the ball over Wade’s head, but fails to make contact. Do not run. Adair baseball hits the ball to the ground for a single. IRE 6-73 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:38 am By Simon Smale STOINIS CAN MAKE THE BREAKTHROUGH! DELANY GOING! It’s actually a tame ending, George Delany hit the ball straight up into the air, two outfield players came together, but it was eventually taken well by Maxwell. We take the opportunity to have a drink. 2 hours ago Mon 31 Oct 2022 at 10:35 am By Simon Smale About 10: Can Marcus Stoinis Break Through? A single on the first for Tucker – he is now on 25 of 24 balls. Show more posts

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-31/live-updates-australia-vs-ireland-t20-cricket-world-cup/101595096 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos