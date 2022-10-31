3 takeaways from steadfast victory over Sparty





It wasn’t a sexy Michigan football win like Penn State was. Still, Jim Harbaugh’s boys have had another win over a rival that has given them too many unnecessary problems in the recent past. Michigan State came hissing ready to make some noise in the Big House. However, their first stage was ended with grueling penalties. Michigan football got it on their first possession and turned it around due to a fumble by Cornelius Johnson. The Corn and Blues eventually got the ball back and Jake Moody made his first of five field goals that night. The Spartans reacted abruptly and took their only lead on the scoreboard. Payton Thorne threw a 50/50 ball that landed his 6’4” receiver Keon Coleman. Michigan Football, however, responded with an 80-yard run to be on top for the rest of the evening. JJ McCarthy threw it forward to Blake Corum and he hit the hole to find pay. Mel Tucker still owns Michigan 2-1 — Everything MSU Sports 🔥 (@OnlyMsuDaily) October 30, 2022 Moody scored three more field goals to open up the second until the state of Michigan made a costly mistake on a bad snap on a fourth attempt at a fall that reminded some of 2015. way to the end zone. 29-7 was the end result, as Michigan fans wanted more of a blowout. Michigan football is now entering the final month of the season perfectly. The Wolverines made it through the heart of their schedule unscathed in October, before ending with a Brett Bielema-coached Illinois team on the rise and another potential top-five meeting with everything at stake in the state of Ohio. . These are the three takeaways. 1. Blake Corum had another virtuoso performance The hopeful Heisman wore it 33 times for 177 yards and had both Michigan scores. It’s his sixth straight outing with 120 yards or more, and he also broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year. His work ethic is rewarded as he is the center of this powerful hasty attack that no one has yet stopped. JJ McCarthy: “We could have won a lot more, this should have been a smash hit.” Blake Corum agrees: “I’m not going to make excuses, we have to get better in the red zone.” — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) October 30, 2022 As a whole, they didn’t run as wild as against Penn State, but it was effective enough to wear out a tired defense. JJ McCarthy went for 50 on a number of timed runs before first downs and Donovan Edwards did his thing on the ground and caught a trio of passes from McCarthy, including a 28-yarder setting up one of Moody’s field goals. Hendon Hooker of Tennessee seems to be the leader in the clubhouse, ahead of Heisman, with CJ Stroud not far behind. Hooker faces the Georgia defense next Saturday, while Alabama quarterback Bryce Young faces LSU in Baton Rouge next week. So Corum has a chance to increase its chances of tightening things up in the race as competition heats up in November.

