Johnstown hockey falls 3-2 to equal Hoosick Falls in Class C final

GLOVERSVILLE Double digit wins, a slew of goals and another trip to the Section II Class C field hockey final.

This is our fourth in a row, said Johnstown field hockey coach Christine Krempa after losing Sunday’s championship game 3-2 to postseason rival Hoosick Falls. While this stings, that’s what we should proudly walk away from.

Johnstown scored first, fell behind and came back in a gritty performance before Emma McCart left her mark on yet another title match between the two teams, with the senior scoring the decisive goal with 2:34 left in a thriller on the grass at Gloversville High School.

I knew it was going to be a toss up, Krempa said. If we had put in the full 60 minutes it would have been a different story. It was not our best first half. We controlled most of the action in the second half.

Caroline Krempa tied the game at 2-2 as the Johnstown junior was left with 3:57 in the third quarter and both teams had chances to advance before McCart settled things with 2:34 left in the game.

She’s in the right place, Hoosick Falls coach Denise Campbell said of McCart. All it took was a small sprint.

McCart knocked the ball out of the air and passed Johnstown’s Emilia Haverly to keep the Panthers (No. 1 seed, 18-0) undefeated and headed for another state tournament. She scored all three goals when Hoosick Falls defeated Johnstown 3-0 in last year’s title game, and had the only goal when the Panthers defeated the Lady Bills 1-0 in the 2018 championship tilt.

I knew how to hit him no matter what, McCart said of the Sundays match winner. I didn’t know if it was dangerous or not.

Hoosick Falls held their ground from there as Johnstown failed to take the title it last won in 2019 with a 7-0 win over Schuylerville.

We didn’t want to work overtime, McCart said. Our defense held them back for the next two minutes. They were stronger than ever.

Nicole Simon turned a pass from fellow senior Emily Pertell in Johnstowns’ first goal with 1:24 left in the first quarter, but Hoosick Falls soon gained momentum and turned that into a couple of goals.

We watched their last game [6-0 semifinal win over Granville] and we knew they would attack us soon, Campbell said. I said to them, whatever happens, fight back. Come back stronger. The girls took that to heart.

Senior Megan Marcoux scored a first quarter goal for the Panthers with 9:25 to go.

Emma and Tatum [Hickey] have been our go-to players all season, but you can’t just relieve two girls, Campbell said. Megan scored a big goal to get us started.

Sophomore Ava Case made it 2-1 51 seconds into the second frame from a feed from sophomore Ava Kasulinous.

They gave it to us, McCart said of the Lady Bills. We knew we had to fight with everything we had.

Along with Pertell, Simon and Haverly, Amia Hall, Ayaka Sasaki, Reegan Wilcox, Isabella Bermas, Nicole Wendolski and Ally Salamack played their final games with Johnstown (No. 2 seed, 15-4).

I’m going to miss our nine seniors, Christine Krempa said. They have been playing with us since the third grade in our youth program.

Before Sunday, Johnstown had lost only twice to Foothills Council and Section II Class B champions South Glens Falls, and to Queensbury.

They put in a great season. We’ve scored a lot of goals, but we’re losing a lot of starters, said Christine Krempa. Well, start working right now.

Hoosick Falls travels to Mahopac High School next Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. Class C Regional Final against Section I, Representative Bronxville. Bronxville is the team that defeated Johnstown in the 2019 title game that left the Lady Bills 20-1 that season.

Johnstown 1 0 1 0 2

Hoosick falls 1 1 0 1 3

Johnstown Scoring: Simon 1-0, Approx. Krempa 1-0, Pertell 0-1. Hoosick Falls score: McCart 1-0, Case 1-0, Marcoux 1-0, Kasulinous 0-1. Goalkeepers: Johnstown, Haverly, 12 saves. Hoosick Falls, Roberson, 10 rescues.