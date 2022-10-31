Trunk or Treat Events Draw Hundreds of Candy Seekers on the Texas Side





TEXARKANA, Texas — Hundreds of children gathered in the downtown area on Saturday to participate in Halloween festivities at the city’s second annual Trunk or Treat. The Kiwanis Club of Texarkana and the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council teamed up to distribute at least 1,000 pounds of candy to economically disadvantaged children, Kiwanis president James Syler said. “Like last year, our mission is to give some kids the opportunity to have something they wouldn’t otherwise experience at this time of year,” he said. “One of our member’s wives (Jennifer Unger) is also the Executive Director of TRAHC.” This year, city officials from Texarkana, Texas, the Kiwanis, and TRAHC provided additional meeting space near the Regional Arts Center to help run the games and candy fest. “Last year we had about 250 children, but this year it seems to be close to a thousand or more,” Syler said. “We chose this part of town because it revolves around a population that we are trying to serve.” In addition to collecting treats, the children took the time to play table tennis and other games. Unger said the partnership with Kiwanis came out of gratitude for a grant the club gave to TRAHC, which was used to support a recent student-judged art exhibition. Syler and Unger said they plan to hold the Trunk or Treat because it’s Halloween. In addition to downtown, Texarkana, Texas, Parks and Recreation held its traditional three-hour Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park on Saturday. Recreation specialist Eddie Aulds said the idea was born about 20 years ago through a similar event in the Newtown neighborhood. “This year we had about 3,000 to 4,000 participants coming to the park,” he said. “We also had a magic show, a costume contest, ghost story presentations and face painting.”

Local residents will gather for the second annual Trunk or Treat celebration in downtown Texarkana, Texas, Saturday, October 29, 2022. (Staff photo by Greg Bischof)







Guests watch The Pure Magic Show and collect candy on Saturday, October 29, 2022 during Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. (Staff photo by Erin DeBlanc)







Magician Darryl Miller plays The Pure Magic Show on Saturday, October 29, 2022 during Trunk or Treat at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas. (Staff photo by Erin DeBlanc)







