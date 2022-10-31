No. 8 Stanford win five sets clash





Next game: in California 2-10-2022 | 2:00 PAC-12 NETWORKS 02 Oct (Sun) / 2:00 pm Bee California History SEATTLE The 19th-ranked Huskies put up a huge fight today without some of their big guns, but the 8th-ranked Stanford (16-4, 11-1 Pac-12) recovered from a 2-1 deficit to hold off the Huskies (16 -6 , 8-4 Pac-12) in front of a season-high 4,897 fans at the Alaska Airlines Arena. Senior Setter Ella May Powell broke the UW Career Service Ace record in the fourth set with the 157th ace of her career. The Cardinal came out swinging and took the first set, 25-18, but then the Huskies slowed down Stanford’s attack and easily won set two, 25-19, before pulling out a tight third set, 25-23. But Stanford responded with another 25-18 set win to force a fifth. Washington never got a foothold in the fifth as Stanford won nine of the first ten points to run away in a 15-5 final. Stanford now has a two game lead in the conference with eight games to go, Oregon with two leads and the Huskies, USC and Washington State with three games. The Cardinal or the Huskies have won or shared the past ten Pac-12 titles. Presenting the Husky with the most aces in Washington history, Ella May Powell ?? ?? Pac-12 Networks WA

?? https://t.co/xBBqwuZotT#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/r1qTmolvv9 — Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 30, 2022 Washington hit .250 in total for the game, but Stanford finished in .333. In the three sets Stanford won, the Cardinal hit more than .400, while UW kept them on .189 and .229 efficiency in winning sets two and three. The Dawgs hurt themselves with 15 service errors left with two aces, while Stanford had six aces and 14 service errors. Claire Hoffman had 20 kills to lead the Husky attack while Shannon Crenshaw had a big 12 kills, twice as many as last season this year when she skilfully came in for an injured Emoni Bush . Marin Grote added nine kills and three blocks at a .348 percentage. Powell had 43 assists and three kills to go with her record-breaking ace. Sophie Summers had five kills on eight four-block swings. “We’re making more of the plays we need to make, but just not enough, especially as servers and passers,” said Head Coach Keegan Cook . “That’s a space you have to rely on in difficult moments in any environment. I told them we’ll put the work in that space now. I thought we got a little better at defending against some very good outside batters .” But you have to serve and serve-receive all the time. In the sets we won, I thought we were very aggressive from the service line.” ???????????? good defense????#NCAAWVB x?? @UWVolleyball pic.twitter.com/qMho7oNrBd — NCAA Women’s Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) October 30, 2022 NEXT ONE: Washington now heads to the Oregon and Arizona schools on a crucial four-game trajectory, starting next Friday in Eugene against another top-25 team in the Oregon Ducks. The first service for that match is on Friday, November 4 at 6 p.m.

