With a love of cricket you don’t buy groceries from the supermarket: Darren Sammy

“It hurts man, it hurts.” Darren Sammy’s eyes, the sad smile tells it all the moment he was asked about the terminal decline of West Indian cricket.

The Caribbean team bottomed out during the ongoing T20 World Cup as the two-time champions (2012 and 2016) failed to even qualify for the Super 12s.

As a double T20 World Cup winning skipper, Sammy will no doubt be frustrated and angry. But at the same time, he is pragmatic enough to understand the practical issues, including insufficient financial security that Cricket West Indies (CWI) provides.

Sammy is very clear that unlike BCCI, the West Indian administration can never stop its players from choosing franchise leagues rather than playing for the range of island nations.

“India is strong because they can tell their players you don’t play anywhere else. You have to understand that they have the money to support it,” said Sammy. PTIA in an exclusive interview about what ails West Indies cricket.

“A player with a contract in India A could probably earn $1 million a year (Rs 7 crore plus match fees plus money for TV rights) compared to a Windies A-lister, who would earn $150,000 (Rs 1.2 crore roughly).

“That’s a huge difference and of course the issue of pay (inequality) will always come up. It’s very difficult for smaller boards (in terms of financial power) to keep their players together when they’re being paid well elsewhere.” , said Sammy without saying a word. as he hits the nail on the head.

A sportsman’s peak period is short and it is no longer an amateur sport where passion was the greatest ration for men in flannels.

‘The time when you played for love is over. You don’t buy groceries in the supermarket with love,’ Sammy said bluntly.

He believes that the CWI can learn a thing or two from how New Zealand Cricket has dealt with this dilemma.

“So it’s a difficult period. I think NZC is doing quite well (no international cricket planned during IPL). If NZC can do it, it comes down to communication. It’s up to the players and the boards to have a working system to get.”

A commitment in a professional relationship requires certain kinds of sacrifices.

“If you say you’re committed to me (player to board or vice versa), then there has to be a certain amount of sacrifice. You can’t be committed to me if there’s nothing else available to you.”

Russell and lack of communication

Players like Andre Russell didn’t take part in the T20 World Cup and one of IPL’s big signings, current skipper Nicholas Pooran, didn’t look half the player he is.

Sammy believes communication is a two-way street and that both Russell and CWI should get on the same page.

“I think it cuts both ways (referring to the communication gap). But you also have to show the will to play. Desire is measured by action.

“I can say ‘I want to play, I want to play’ but if my actions don’t show that there will of course be a communication gap,” Sammy said in a message to Russell.

“I don’t know what kind of communication happened between guys like Russell, Fabien Allen and Cricket West Indies, but it wasn’t good enough. But in CPL we’ve had young players who have surpassed Russell and Co,” said the former skipper who believes that no one is indispensable.

Playing only competitions can have a negative effect

Sammy knows a thing or two about winning T20 World Cups and he firmly believes that as a freelancer in global competitions you can be the most wanted player, but it certainly has its pitfalls if you play T20Is for the country every now and then .

“I don’t know what motivates them (players), but one thing I know for sure. When the West Indies won two T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016, our dominance was at that stage as all of our top T20 players were still regularly playing internationally. cricket.

“Some played Test matches and a lot of them played ODIs. Opposite international bowlers there was always,” he explained.

A classic example for Sammy is Englishman Alex Hales, who has been a star in T20 competitions (no IPL), but after a long hiatus is having trouble adjusting to international cricket.

“You can play some leagues, but it’s hard to play T20 leagues for a long time and one day a beautiful day comes for your national team and you expect to create magic. It doesn’t happen.”

“Take the example of Alex Hales. He has played franchise bowling for four years and as good as Alex is, at an international level you have three to four bowlers who are always singing. To play that high level you have to practice that level.” high level.”

Playing for Caribbean countries is not a solution

What hurts Sammy is the lack of pride while wearing that iconic maroon West Indian sweater.

“For decades it’s been our thing. When we came to the T20 World Cups, win or lose, we had that fear factor in our jersey numbers. The teams knew they had to bring their A game.

“But that is not the case at the moment. To think of a West Indies team that is not in the top 12 of a T20 World Cup is unthinkable.”

So, will playing for Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana at least in T20Is be a solution as there will be some pride associated with playing for the flag?

Sammy rejected the idea outright.

“No, I don’t think that will work, as the West Indies have too much history to break up into island nations. Also, a practical problem is that all the islands don’t have enough quality players to play for the nation,” he said. concluded.