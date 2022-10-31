2022 Ohio High School Football Playoff Pairs





(WJW) The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs advance to the regional quarterfinals. All Division I through VII games will take place on Friday, November 4, unless otherwise noted. All matches are set for a 7 p.m. kick-off. The matches will be held at neutral locations only in the regional semifinals. Find more Friday Night Touchdown news here

Check out the game combinations offered directly by OHSAA below: division I Region 1 8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1) 5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1) 7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1) 6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3) Region 2 8 Powell Olentangy Liberty (6-5) on 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2) 5 Delaware Olentangy Berlin (8-3) on 4 Perrysburg (10-1) 7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1) 11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2) Region 3 9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) at 1 Gahanna-Lincoln (10-1) 5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3) 10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2) 11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3) Region 4 9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (10-1) at Norwood Shea Stadium 5 Freemason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3) 7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2) 6 Cincinnati Princeton (9-2) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-0) Division II Region 5 8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-1) 5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1) 7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1) 6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) on 3 Hudson (11-0) Region 6 9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1) 5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1) 7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0) 6 Avon Lake (9-2) on 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1) Region 7 9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1) 5 Sunbury Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (9-2) 7 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1) 6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1) Region 8 9 Hamilton Ross (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-0) 5 Cincinnati Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (10-1) 15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cincinnati Anderson (6-5) 6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (10-1) Division III Region 9 9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1) 13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1) 10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1) 6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2) Region 10 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2) 13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2) 10 Parma Padua Franciscan (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2) 6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3) Region 11 9 Washington Court House (9-2) at 1 Thornville Sheridan (10-1) 5 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-1) on 4 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-2) 7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2) 6 London (8-3) on 3 Columbus Bishop Watterson (10-1) Region 12 9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0) 5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1) 10 Monroe (7-4) on 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-1) 11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1) Division IV Region 13 8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1) 13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) on 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3) 7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2) 6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3) Region 14 8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0) 5 Belleville Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2) 7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0) 6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1) Region 15 9 Columbus Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 St Clairsville (9-2) 5 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (9-2) on 4 Gnaden Huts Indian Valley (8-3) 10 Columbus Bishop Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2) 11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1) Region 16 8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) on 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0) 13 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-5) on 5 Urbana (9-2) 10 Kettering Archbishop Alter (6-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (9-2) 14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (6-5) Division V Region 17 9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0) 13 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-6) on 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3) 10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0) 6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2) Region 18 9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0) 5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1) 10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1) 6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0) Region 19 9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0) 13 Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1) 10 Zanesville West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (11-0) 6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0) Region 20 9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1) 5 Cincinnati Madeira (10-1) at 4 Chillicothe Zane Trace (11-0) 10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0) 6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0) Division VI Region 21 9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0) 5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Daltons (9-2) 7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0) 6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0) Region 22 8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) on 1 Carey (11-0) 5 Columbus Grove (9-2) on 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2) 10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0) 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0) Region 23 8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1) 13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4) 7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1) 6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4) Region 24 8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0) 12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3) 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1) 6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1) Division VII Region 25 8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty High School 5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1) 10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0) 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2) Region 26 9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1) 12 Delphos St. Johns (5-6) on 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4) 10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) on 2 Antwerp (11-0) 6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0) Region 27 9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1) 5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2) 10 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1) 6 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1) Region 28 8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) on 1 Ansonia (10-1) 5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3) 7 South Charleston Southeast (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2) 6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)



