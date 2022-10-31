4 kinds of tennis ball foot massage to relieve pain

In addition to playing a real game of tennis with them, tennis balls are useful to have on hand for several reasons, most notably for pain relief. To have backache that won’t let you sleep? A tennis ball literally has your back. Need some relief from knots and muscle aches while traveling? Do not forget to pack a tennis ball in your hand luggage. And if you’ve been on your feet all day and your toots are screaming for some TLC, a foot massage with a tennis ball will do the trick.

According to Daryl Thuroff, DACM, LAc, LMT, an acupuncturist, herbalist, and massage therapist, giving yourself compression foot massages with a tennis ball can help relieve many types of foot pain ranging from discomfort after wearing high heels to pain caused by working your feet all of them day. Add to that the relaxation component of the tennis ball foot massages, and you’re in for a real treat.

Benefits of a tennis ball foot massage

Massaging your feet with a tennis ball offers many benefits, including stress relief, reduced foot pain, and it supports organs in the body as they access reflexology zones, says Dr. Thuroff. podiatrist Chanel Houston Perkins, DPMadds that these massages can also help release tension, improve circulation, strengthen the feet, and loosen the ligaments, reducing the risk of injury.

And even more good news: using a tennis ball to massage your feet also helps backache. dr. Thuroff explains that there are acupressure and reflexology points on the feet that represent the back. “The feet, hands, and ears are all considered microcosms of the macrocosm (the body),” she says. “That’s how they’re connected.” dr. Perkins elaborates on this, adding that we have nerve roots that originate in the lower back and branch out until they reach the feet. In other words, it’s all interconnected.

How To Use A Tennis Ball To Relieve Foot Pain?

The key with tennis ball massages is to control the pressure to make sure it’s restorative, says Dr. Thuroff. This means don’t overdo it with pressure as that can make things worse, which isn’t the goal. Also don’t forget to breathe. “I include breathing instructions with every massage I do because it’s helpful in oxygenating the body and facilitating optimal healing,” she says.

If you’re hoping to reduce stress and tension from repeated use (for example, if you’re on your feet for a long time at work), Dr. Thuroff recommends doing these exercises daily (morning and evening) for best results.

1. Rolling Massage

The rolling massage is the most common way you can use a tennis ball to massage your feet, says Dr. Perkins. Sit in a chair, keep your back straight and the tennis ball on the floor. Place your bare foot on the ball and slowly and gently roll the center of your foot over the tennis ball. In particular, Dr. Perkins to roll the ball in areas of concern as needed.

As an alternative to a general foot massage, Dr. Thuroff for to start at the hindfoot (heel/ankle). “Find the tender spot on the side of the big toe, closer to the arch,” she says. “This point may be especially helpful for plantar fasciitis.” Then move back and forth on the ball 10 times and roll around the soft tip with small circles 10 times. Repeat on all sensitive areas in the midfoot (arch) or forefoot (toes and arch area).

2. Trigger Point Massage

Until For real to get the areas that cause discomfort, Dr. Perkins a foot massage with trigger points on. Sit in a chair with the tennis ball under your foot. Instead of rolling the ball like you did during the roller massage, press your foot down to apply pressure to one spot at a time for 15 seconds. “Use your body weight (not too much) to increase the pressure as needed, similar to a deep foot massage you would achieve manually,” says Dr. Perkins.

3. Toe Stretch

You can also use a tennis ball to properly stretch your toes. To do this, Dr. Perkins to place the tennis ball against a wall and then place your heel on the floor in front of it with your toes bent against it. Then slowly lean toward the wall and apply gentle pressure to your toes against the tennis ball. Hold for a few seconds, then release and repeat if necessary.

4. Squeeze Ball

If the inside of the foot (also called the side of the big toe) is the area causing discomfort, Dr. Thuroff particularly recommends this pinching technique. Sitting in a chair with the tennis ball on the floor, bring the ball between your feet at the arches. Then squeeze your feet together around the tennis ball for 3-5 seconds. “Make sure to inhale as you squeeze and exhale as you release,” she says. Repeat 3-5 times.

Tennis Ball Foot Massage Precautions

Tennis ball foot massages are not recommended for everyone. dr. Perkins recommends avoiding this technique if you have a diagnosed rupture of a ligament or muscle tendon in the foot, a suspected foot fracture, or a dislocated joint that has not been properly treated.

dr. Thuroff also recommends caution for those with inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis or gout, foot infections, and acute foot injuries, as the massage can make the situation worse rather than fix it. And also be careful during early pregnancy. “There are acupressure points and reflexology zones that can be representative of reproductive organs where we don’t want to do deep, moving work,” she says. “In such cases, it is best to seek massage and/or reflexology from a licensed/certified professional with experience in perinatal massage.”

As always, when in doubt, check with your healthcare provider before trying any new massage techniques.