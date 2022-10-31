Full face screens may become mandatory in December for Junior A hockey leagues such as the SJHL





According to Hockey Canada, full face shields could become mandatory for Junior A hockey players by mid-December. The move would affect players in the Canadian Junior Hockey League [CJHL]including leagues such as the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League [SJHL] and Alberta Junior Hockey League. Head coach Kevin Kaminski of the SJHL’s La Ronge Ice Wolves says he doesn’t understand the move to a full face shield as opposed to the half visor players now wear. “I hope it doesn’t go like that,” Kaminski said. “I think you’re going to lose some fans. I know the fights are very limited now, but I think the fans still love a good tilt here and there,” said Kaminski, who played junior hockey for the Saskatoon Blades. and in the NHL with Minnesota, Quebec and Washington. “It’s hard to wrap my head around that this is the way hockey is. But like I said, as a coach I can’t control it. When it happens, we have to deal with it and move on.” “ In a statement to CBC, Hockey Canada said this move should increase safety in the game. “The move to full face protection in Junior Hockey below the Junior A level was implemented for the 2020-21 season,” said a Hockey Canada spokesperson. “Last June, the 13 members approved a rule change that extends the full face protection under our rules of play to Junior A.” The new rule should be implemented by December 15. In a tweet, SJHL Commissioner Kyle McIntyre said, “Hockey Canada notified the CJHL last Friday that full-face masks should be implemented by December 15, 2022.” Having a full face shield can cut down on fighting, as the CJHL has automatic suspensions for anyone who removes their helmet during combat. In the SJHL, any player who intentionally removes their helmet during a fight is automatically punished with a misconduct penalty and a suspension of at least one game. Full face shields, such as those worn by Team Canada and Regina Pat Connor Bedard, may be mandatory in the SJHL in December. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) Kaminski said it will take time for players to adapt to wearing a full face shield. Kaminski believes players are taking more liberties on the ice and is not concerned about retaliation. “There are no more consequences if someone takes a bad hit,” he said. “No one stands up with a visor or full face on what are you going to do, take off your gloves and bust your hands?” If the rule comes through, Kaminski would like to see it happen after the Christmas break. “Guys can get used to where they go home and practice with it instead of putting it on and you’re not used to it. “That could have consequences.” The NHL, major junior hockey leagues such as the Western Hockey League and senior hockey do not require full face shields. All minor hockey league players are required to wear full face shields.

