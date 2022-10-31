Sports
Xie leads field; Pirates third after round one on Daniel Island
CHARLESTON, SC Senior Wenliang Xie (Zhaoqing, China) fired an equal par, 72, and is currently tied for the individual lead after round one of Sunday’s Daniel Island Intercollegiate.
Xie had three birdies and 13 pars and tied with South Carolina’s Gene Zeigler, Mississippi Sate’s Ford Clegg and Florida Gulf Coast Pierre Viallaneix for the individual lead among 104 golfers.
As a team, Seton Hall’s men’s golf team ranks third out of 18 schools with a 15-over-par, 303, after 18 holes. Florida Gulf Coast is the team leader on 7-over-par, while Mississippi State is in second place on 8-over-par. There are no other BIG EAST schools in this talented field.
Junior Wanxi sun (Danville, California) had 16 pairs en route to a 2-over-par, 74. He currently ranks fifth with eight other golfers.
sophomore Angus O’Brien (Barwon Heads, Australia) is currently tied for 40e place with a 6-over-par, 78. Just one stroke behind O’Brien is sophomore George Fricker (Woodbridge, England) with a 7-over-par, 79.
Finalization of the Pirates line-up is freshman Jack Bosworth (Simsbury, Conn.)who shot a 9-over-par, 81, in the first round.
A trio of Pirates made the trip to Daniel Island to compete individually. sophomore Joshua Lee (Lantana, Texas) currently tied with O’Brien at 6-over-par with a 78. Junior Brody Hanley (Lantana, Texas) equals Bosworth at 9-over-par, while freshmen David Lally (Wicklow, Ireland) shot a 19-over-par, 91.
Tournament Details:
2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE
Host: Charleston Southern University
Place: Charleston, SC
Class: Ralston Creek Course
Course Vitals: Par-72, 7,446 yards
dates: October 30 – November 1, 2022
THE COURSE:
As one of the top private golf clubs in Charleston, SC, the Daniel Island Club boasts the nation’s only private golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones playing from the same clubhouse. Both nationally ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the breathtaking scenery of the Lowcountry and Daniel Island Park country club district.
Set against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marshes and vistas over tidal creeks, acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones has designed a true lowland classic. Daniel Island’s second 18-hole masterpiece, Ralston Creek is a par 72 course 7,446 yards from the championship tees.
THE FIELD:
In addition to Seton Hall and host Charleston Southern, the field includes 15 other teams including: Campbell, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola (Md.), Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, USC Upstate and Wofford.
THE SIZE:
Teams play five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round.
THE GRID:
The field will play 18 holes every day for three days. Start times will be at 8:06 AM for rounds one and two and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 AM for round three. The Pirates will be matched with Campbell and Loyola (Md.) golfers in the first round starting at 9:54 AM from the first tee.
THE RESULTS:
Live scoring will be available for the tournament via BirdieFire. Full results will also be available after each day’s match on SHUpirates.com.
|2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores
|Item.
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|PAR
|1
|Florida Gulf Coast
|295
|295
|+7
|2
|Mississippi state
|296
|296
|+8
|3
|SETON HALL
|303
|303
|+15
|T4
|Middle Tennessee St.
|304
|304
|+16
|T4
|south carolina
|304
|304
|+16
|T6
|Louisiana Tech
|305
|305
|+17
|T6
|Campbell
|305
|305
|+17
|8
|Memphis
|307
|307
|+19
|9
|UAB
|308
|308
|+20
|10
|Loyola (md.)
|309
|309
|+21
|T11
|Jacksonville
|310
|310
|+22
|T11
|Charleston South
|310
|310
|+22
|T13
|HCU
|313
|313
|+25
|T13
|Mercer
|313
|313
|+25
|15
|Charleston
|315
|315
|+27
|16
|Wofford
|320
|320
|+32
|17
|Francis Marion
|322
|322
|+34
|18
|USC Upstate
|326
|326
|+38
|2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE– Seton Hall individual scores
|Item.
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOTAL
|PAR
|T1
|Wenliang Xie
|72
|72
|E
|T5
|Wanxi sun
|74
|74
|+2
|T40
|Angus O’Brien
|78
|78
|+6
|T57
|George Fricker
|79
|79
|+7
|T70
|Jack Bosworth
|81
|81
|+9
|T40
|Joshua Lee (Ind.)
|78
|78
|+6
|T70
|Brody Hanley (Ind.)
|81
|81
|+9
|T101
|David Lally (Ind.)
|91
|91
|+19
|
