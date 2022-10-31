Xie leads field; Pirates third after round one on Daniel Island





CHARLESTON, SC Senior Wenliang Xie (Zhaoqing, China) fired an equal par, 72, and is currently tied for the individual lead after round one of Sunday’s Daniel Island Intercollegiate. Xie had three birdies and 13 pars and tied with South Carolina’s Gene Zeigler, Mississippi Sate’s Ford Clegg and Florida Gulf Coast Pierre Viallaneix for the individual lead among 104 golfers. As a team, Seton Hall’s men’s golf team ranks third out of 18 schools with a 15-over-par, 303, after 18 holes. Florida Gulf Coast is the team leader on 7-over-par, while Mississippi State is in second place on 8-over-par. There are no other BIG EAST schools in this talented field. Junior Wanxi sun (Danville, California) had 16 pairs en route to a 2-over-par, 74. He currently ranks fifth with eight other golfers. sophomore Angus O’Brien (Barwon Heads, Australia) is currently tied for 40e place with a 6-over-par, 78. Just one stroke behind O’Brien is sophomore George Fricker (Woodbridge, England) with a 7-over-par, 79. Finalization of the Pirates line-up is freshman Jack Bosworth (Simsbury, Conn.)who shot a 9-over-par, 81, in the first round. A trio of Pirates made the trip to Daniel Island to compete individually. sophomore Joshua Lee (Lantana, Texas) currently tied with O’Brien at 6-over-par with a 78. Junior Brody Hanley (Lantana, Texas) equals Bosworth at 9-over-par, while freshmen David Lally (Wicklow, Ireland) shot a 19-over-par, 91. Tournament Details:

2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE

Host: Charleston Southern University

Place: Charleston, SC

Class: Ralston Creek Course

Course Vitals: Par-72, 7,446 yards

dates: October 30 – November 1, 2022 THE COURSE: As one of the top private golf clubs in Charleston, SC, the Daniel Island Club boasts the nation’s only private golf courses designed by Tom Fazio and Rees Jones playing from the same clubhouse. Both nationally ranked courses are perfectly integrated into the breathtaking scenery of the Lowcountry and Daniel Island Park country club district. Set against a stunning backdrop of natural saltwater marshes and vistas over tidal creeks, acclaimed golf course architect Rees Jones has designed a true lowland classic. Daniel Island’s second 18-hole masterpiece, Ralston Creek is a par 72 course 7,446 yards from the championship tees. THE FIELD: In addition to Seton Hall and host Charleston Southern, the field includes 15 other teams including: Campbell, College of Charleston, Florida Gulf Coast, Francis Marion, Houston Baptist, Jacksonville, Louisiana Tech, Loyola (Md.), Memphis, Mercer, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, UAB, USC Upstate and Wofford. THE SIZE: Teams play five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round. THE GRID: The field will play 18 holes every day for three days. Start times will be at 8:06 AM for rounds one and two and there will be a shotgun start at 8:30 AM for round three. The Pirates will be matched with Campbell and Loyola (Md.) golfers in the first round starting at 9:54 AM from the first tee. THE RESULTS: Live scoring will be available for the tournament via BirdieFire. Full results will also be available after each day’s match on SHUpirates.com. 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Team Scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR 1 Florida Gulf Coast 295 295 +7 2 Mississippi state 296 296 +8 3 SETON HALL 303 303 +15 T4 Middle Tennessee St. 304 304 +16 T4 south carolina 304 304 +16 T6 Louisiana Tech 305 305 +17 T6 Campbell 305 305 +17 8 Memphis 307 307 +19 9 UAB 308 308 +20 10 Loyola (md.) 309 309 +21 T11 Jacksonville 310 310 +22 T11 Charleston South 310 310 +22 T13 HCU 313 313 +25 T13 Mercer 313 313 +25 15 Charleston 315 315 +27 16 Wofford 320 320 +32 17 Francis Marion 322 322 +34 18 USC Upstate 326 326 +38 2022 DANIEL ISLAND INTERCOLLEGIATE – Seton Hall individual scores Item. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR T1 Wenliang Xie 72 72 E T5 Wanxi sun 74 74 +2 T40 Angus O’Brien 78 78 +6 T57 George Fricker 79 79 +7 T70 Jack Bosworth 81 81 +9 T40 Joshua Lee (Ind.) 78 78 +6 T70 Brody Hanley (Ind.) 81 81 +9 T101 David Lally (Ind.) 91 91 +19

