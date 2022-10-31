Sports
Strong start leads men’s hockey to 2-1 home win over Yale
PROVIDENCE, RI The Brown Bears (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) scored two quick goals in the first period to win a 2-1 home win over the Yale Bulldogs (1-1-0, 1-1-0 ECAC) Sunday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium.
With the win, Brown takes three ECAC league points and shares the season series with Yale.
“We played the way we were supposed to play, I thought we played hard, played fast, I thought we beat Yale with a lot of pucks. I thought we played Brown Hockey and we were excellent tonight,” said head coach Brendan Whittet ’94. “We had a 5-on-3 full minute that can be both uplifting and demoralizing and we found a way to make it uplifting by scoring a goal in that situation. We need to learn how to extend that lead, especially the second time we beat them 13-2, we have to find a way to turn that 2-0 lead into a 3-0 lead and a 4-0 lead for a little breathing room.”
“It was a solid win and it’s our first step forward and we’ll take that into Friday against a really good Harvard team.”
Jackson Munro Brown’s first goal of the season scored just 1:54 in the opening period. Jordan Tonelli fired a first shot at Yale goalkeeper Nathan Reid (27 saves) with his brother, Zackary, who picked up the rebound and found Munro at the top of the zone for a quick charge.
In front of Zackary Tonelliche picked up his first career assistant in his first collegiate shift.
Cole Quisenberry Brown’s lead doubled 13:08 into the opening frame on a 5-to-3 advantage. After Michael Young was whistled for boarding, striker Cole Donhauser fired the puck Matthew Caron (15 saves) and received a minor unsportsmanlike conduct.
Brown struck with 10 seconds left on the two-man advantage with defender Brett Bliss move the puck to Matt Sutton on the goal line, who quickly fired the puck at Quisenberry into the tic-tac-toe count.
Brown almost made it 3-0 with six minutes left in the second period. Just seconds after a Yale powerplay ran out, Brown had a strange rush with Wyatt Schlaht’s shot stopped and was held by Reid as he moved from right to left.
After holding Yale to just seven shots in the first period, the Bears limited the Bulldogs to just two shots on goal in the second period, a figure that would have been its lowest in the 2021-22 season. The total of 16 shots on target is the lowest Brown has allowed since just 14 shots on target in a 5-0 win over Colgate on November 27, 2015.
Yale got his fourth power play chance early in the third period after a Luke Kris boarding minor. However, Brown kept the Bulldogs shot-less and kept the lead by two goals.
Yale took the lead at 10:31 of the second period when Connor Sullivan finished off a feed from David Chen.
Caron sidelined all three shots in the remaining 8:29 of the game, killing the Bears on a late penalty.
Brown heads out in Cambridge on Friday to defeat the #13/14 Harvard Crimson (2-0-0, 2-0-0 ECAC) before taking on the Dartmouth Big Green (0-2-0, 0-1 -0 ECAC) on Saturday in Hanover. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.
