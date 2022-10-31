Sports
Can Karlsson finish what he started?
I still think I’m one of the best players in the world.
Erik Karlsson told us that last October and forgive us if we didn’t believe him.
Karlsson enters season with confidence
At that point, the San Jose Sharks star came off successive disappointing campaigns.
In 2020-21, he scored just 22 points in 52 games. That 0.42 points per game was his lowest since his 0.43 rookie season.
In 2019-20, he posted a more robust 40 points in 56 games, before thumb surgery ended his year and COVID put the NHL’s season on hold. But when they spoke to scouts during that campaign, they all agreed there was something not quite right about his game, a little less pick-me-up in his step, perhaps because of an off-season groin surgery.
But Karlsson, true to his claim, started 2021-22 with authority, with a total of 26 points in his first 33 games, playing with a consistent offensive and defensive enthusiasm that we hadn’t seen since halfway through his first season in San Jose. The Sharks responded in kind and by mid-year they had a tenuous hold on the last wildcard spot in the West.
Karlsson, Meier lead sharks on both sides of Puck
But then, in mid-January, Karlsson had forearm surgery, and although he returned in March, his game and the Sharks weren’t quite out, with San Jose finishing 20 points out of the playoffs.
As good as Karlsson was for three months last year, it didn’t keep his name out of the trade rumor mill last summer:
REPORT: Sharks open to burn trade or Karlsson
But here’s Karlsson again, after scoring two goals in a 4-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning, reminding us once again that he can still be one of the best players in the world.
The Sharks are only 3-8-0, but in 11 games Karlsson has six goals and five assists. That 6 out of 11 is the best goalscoring start of a season in his career; he had 5 in 11 to kick off 2012-13.
He currently leads all NHL defenders in goals and points.
This afternoon’s performance follows a commando run and OT winner against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
“The last two games he looked like a winner of the Norris Trophy,” offered San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn.
So and it feels like I ask this question every year since he arrived in San Jose, is Erik Karlsson back?
And wait a minute, didn’t I compare Karlsson three days ago with Albert Pujols with the Angels and Michael Jordan with the Wizards?
Erik Karlsson and the Philosopher’s Stone
First let me say that Pujols was an All-Star with Los Angeles or Anaheim and Jordan was still losing 20 points a night in Washington. I didn’t call Karlsson Willie Mays with the Mets.
But, and I can bear what I said, it wasn’t a compliment either. Pujols was an All-Star with the Angels, but he was the leading hitter of our generation with the St. Louis Cardinals. And I don’t have to tell you what Jordan did when he wasn’t with the Wizards.
So is Karlsson back?
I can answer the question the same way I answer it every year after he puts on a game to remember.
Here’s another article from last year:
How does Karlsson transform sharks that can affect Hertl?
Here’s one from 2020-21:
Quick Thoughts: Swedish Spring in St. Louis, Sharks Win 2-1 Shootout
And here’s a pre-San Jose Hockey Now paean from 2019-20.
It’s always the same question when Karlsson has a great game: can he keep it up?
Nobody expects Karlsson to keep shooting 22.2 percent (career: 6.7).
But for years I had no doubt that Karlsson can still be one of the best players in the world on any given night. But the real best players in the world bring them the most every night for an entire season, which Karlsson hasn’t done since he was with the Ottawa Senators.
In his own way, I think Karlsson knows too.
It’s about how it ends. It’s been a long year, he acknowledged when asked about his personal best start to the season.
Welcome to your new home for the latest news, analysis and opinions from San Jose Sharks. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.
|
Sources
2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-erik-karlsson-winning-play-tampa-bay-lightning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Can Karlsson finish what he started?
- We met with the police chief to reform the list of suspected gang members targeting black men | Metropolitan Police
- Act Local to Go Global provides universal theme for World Cities Day |
- An even cheaper Apple TV arrives for under $100
- The White House kicks off the Second International Anti-Ransomware Initiative Summit
- Why did Instagram suspend my account? Instagram ‘investigating’ issue
- PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad roadshow and other programs after bridge tragedy : The Tribune India
- Virat Kohli Hotel Room Violated by Intruders Filming Video: Indian Cricket T20 World Cup
- E-cigarette use had the same adverse cardiovascular effects as smoking cigarettes
- Musk has a decision to make on Section 230: Will he support it?
- ‘Disgusting’: Rick Scott reacts to Pelosi’s attack
- RSV cases are surging.What you need to know