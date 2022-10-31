College GameDay with Deion Sanders was awesome

The last week of October is the time of year when college football contenders start to break out of the pack and the pretenders are sent to don their clown suits for Halloween to trick people into believing they were legitimate threats to claim the title. to win.

The College Football Report Card is here to point out the best games of the week and the questionable decisions that get the most hardened fans up in arms.

Last week, Iowa became so embarrassed that multiple columns were written about it (including this one), with the Hawkeyes earning poor marks everywhere.

Remember, the same goes for ranking as last season. High numbers are only for the spectacular, and failing numbers have no chance of being reversed.

Without further ado, here’s Week 9’s breakdown of how fans, teams, players and coaches fared before things got interesting next week with the release of the first College Football Playoff Rankings:

Follow every game: Live Football Scores from NCAA College

College Game Day in Jackson

After nearly three decades on the air, ESPN’s “College GameDay” is nothing more than an acquired taste. Either you love the show and see it for what it’s worth, or you think the whole shit is corny and three hours of wasted broadcasts. Whatever you think, when ESPN does it right, it makes good television.

Let’s be real, the only reason GameDay showed up in Jackson, Mississippi is Deion Sanders. If the same Jackson State team had the same record with a different coach, that GameDay bus will park somewhere else.

The Jackson State Tigers are beating their competition at a historic pace and there’s no reason to believe they can’t hold out, as evidenced by their 35-0 thrashing of Southern on Saturday.

Sanders has revived the talk of HBCUs and spotlighted good football that most of the country pays no attention to. Sanders, who highlighted the water crisis in Jackson, has made Jackson State a key player for top recruits. He is a candidate for other Power Five jobs in schools looking for an infusion of energy.

GameDay really should take half its shows and attend lower division schools whether they are good or not. If unique traditions and pageantry are what college football should be about, and if that’s what GameDay claims to encompass, then make it happen. People are going to watch big games whether or not the pre-game broadcasts from networks appear in the city.

Jackson State Prime: A+

Demon Deaconmeltdown

Wake Forest has been playing soccer for 115 years. Most of it was plagued by pathetic displays on the field. The program only has two seasons of 10 wins or more and two appearances in the AP Poll as a top-10 team.

Last year’s team accomplished the feat, promptly losing a high-scoring affair to North Carolina. The second top-10 ranking came this week as the Demon Deacons were again ranked 10th en route to their road race with Louisville.

Wake actually won 14-13 at halftime. Apparently the team that entered the locker room stayed there, as the team that came out for the second half had no interest in holding the ball.

Watch this comedy of mistakes by the deacons from the third quarter: interception, fumble, fumble, interception, fumble, punt, interception, fumble, interception.

You can’t beat an elementary school team if you put it that way.

That’s good for your math whiz out there. A total of eight turnovers in one half, including two pick-six.

The Cardinals won this laugh 48-21.

Christmas in October: F

thrown off the couch

When a player is removed from a football game, it’s usually for something blatant, like targeting.

Since there’s a good chance that Akron’s backup quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. wasn’t planning on playing in Zips’ game against Miami (Ohio), he decided to get his two cents with the officials late in the fourth quarter as his team was well on its way to beating.

Undercuffler looked confused by the ejection, but replays made it clear that he threw a few “F” bombs at the officials, an early shower and a bad grade here.

For the F-bomb:f

Statistics for you:

1 Win in 11 tries against the top five opponents James Franklin has in his Penn State tenure.

3 Games this season where no touchdown was scored. It was a field goal and two-point conversion battle in Charlottesville as Miami squeaked past Virginia 14-12.

10 False start penalties for Virginia Tech in a road game against NC State. Overall, the Hokies were marked 13 times in the 22-21 defeat.

48 – Point margin defeat of Oklahoma State by Kansas State. It’s the Cowboys’ worst loss in the Mike Gundy era.

Best and worst of the week:

Pac-12 Refs: Definition of Incompetence

Spotting ball not necessary: f

Mist bowl is coming to Ypsilanti, Michigan

you can’t see me: A

Textbook trick from Oklahoma

kicker love:Graduation immediately

Sean Clifford of Penn State seeing ghosts in the name of JT Tuimoloau.

A man wrecking crew: a ++.

Your Weekly Brock Bowers Highlight

Drill point: A

Hail Mary… almost.

One meter too short: Incomplete

The Dog of the Week: New Mexico State in Massachusetts

Give it up for Ripken the bat dog, who usually uses his magic for the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the good boy was working on the NC State-Virginia Tech game, and no doubt got the rest of the pups to hide their eyes from this week’s pick of Dog of the Week.

Now to the game:

In this game, the teams had a combined record of 3-11, Minutemens’ only win a 20-3 win over Stony Brook. If two teams went out of their way to schedule each other and travel thousands of miles to do this, at least you’ll get compensated for it. Neither team received a cent for their efforts, but in front of the roughly 9,200 spectators in attendance, they saw the state of New Mexico get away with the 23-13 win to spoil the UMass’ homecoming.

Follow Scooby Axson on Twitter@scoobaxson.