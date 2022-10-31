First Look: Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech





Virginia Tech Football will play at home for the first time in three weeks and will host Georgia Tech Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on RSN in Lane Stadium. Tickets for the match arefrom $65. For more on what you need to know on your way to the matchup: How to follow TV:Saturday’s game will be broadcast on Regional Sports Networks (RSN), with Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst) and Wiley Ballard (sideline) on the phone. For alist of RSN affiliates. Stream:Depending on which market the consumer is in while watching the game, fans can watch the game onBally Sports/MASNorESPN.comsubject to a blackout. Radio:TheVirginia Tech Sports Network, which includes flagship station 105.3 FM “The Bear” in Blacksburg, will broadcast the match over the air. Bill Roth will handle the tasks individually, while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sidelines. Live audio:Listen to live audio coverage of the matchup onHokieSports.com/Watchin the HokieSports mobile app. Live stats:Follow the game via live statsHokieSports.comincluding play-by-play updates and full team and individual stats. Social media:Stay connected with the Hokies on Twitter (@HokiesFB), Instagram (@hokiesfb) and Facebook (@VirginiaTechFB). Stay connected with Tech Football

Three things to know 1. The Virginia Tech Sports of Hall of Fame class of 2022 is honored.Announced on July 13 last summer, the legendary seven-member class is made up of four individuals who made up football, including defenseman Kam Chancellor, linebacker Vince Hall, strength and conditioning coach Mike Gentry and quarterback Bruce Arians. The quartet, as well as NCAA champions Dorotea Habazin and Marcel Lomnický and All-American swimming and diving Sara Smith, will be honored during the competition. To learn more about their incredible career in Blacksburg. 2. Who can win the turnover margin has the upper hand.The Yellow Jackets ranks third in the country in sales margin (1.50), with 18 sales compared to their only six pledged. Taking care of the football has its perks and the Hokies recently did, with no turnovers at then-No. 24 NC State last week and only one against Miami (Fla.) in their previous game. However, the caveat forced them, and Virginia Tech is trying to do just that on Saturday against a Georgia Tech team that rarely coughs it up. 3. Both teams are still finding their way.Georgia Tech has an interim head coach in Brent Key, who is in his fourth season in Atlanta and served as the offensive line coach before the Yellow Jackets made a coaching change in late September. The team initially warmed up after the move, winning at then-No. 24 Pitt and followed with an overtime win over Duke, but dropped the last two at Virginia and Florida State. The Hokies on the other hand are coming off a one point loss on the way to the Wolfpack after their week off. Top performers in week 9 Wide receiver Caleb Smith :Last Thursday, Smith put on a show with two deep catches, finishing with three receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. His longest was an 85-yarder, which was the longest offensive game of the season, and his other piece of play was 50 yards. linebacker Alan Tisdale :Tisdale, who missed the first six games of the season, made his presence felt Thursday, with a team-high 11 tackles, including five solo stops, and one sack that meant a seven-yard loss for the pack. Defensive Back Mansoor Delane :The real freshman is starting to come into its own as Delane turned in 10 tackles (4 solo), forced a fumble and had two pass breakups in Raleigh, with all three categories being career highs.

