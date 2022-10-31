Cricket South Africa takes nothing for granted at T20 World Cup | The Mighty 790 KFGO





SYDNEY (Reuters) Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa doesn’t take anything for granted, despite beating India on Sunday to place itself in the helm for qualification to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals. The five-wicket win on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one lead over India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 games to play. Only the top two advance, but with Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two) and the Netherlands (0) technically still in the hunt, Markram said South Africa was only focused on improvement. If we’re on top I think it’s a good thing, but we certainly weren’t thinking with one foot in the door at the moment, the righthander told reporters at Perth Stadium. We still have a huge game against Pakistan and we also have the Netherlands. And we have seen that the teams that have joined the Super 12 stage can beat any team on their day. So we still have a lot of cricket to play. And it’s really about trying to get better every game. When we do that, we give ourselves the best chance of qualifying. South Africa, aiming for a first limited overs World Cup triumph, arrived in Australia looking for their pace attack to give them an edge. The fast bowlers delivered in Perth with Lungi Ngidi taking 4-29 and Wayne Parnell 3-15 to help limit Kohli and co to 133-9. The batters also held on with all top five in the order, except skipper Temba Bavuma was able to put in significant innings over the first three games. Markram said the team was all behind Bavuma as the opener tried to get into poor form, causing him to bust out 14 runs in three innings. I think every player goes through this kind of drop in form, said the 28-year-old, who scored half a century against India. Unfortunately I have experienced it more than once. It’s always just one shot away, and that’s kind of the message Temba has gotten for now. South Africa will meet Pakistan on Thursday in Sydney and close the Super 12 against the Netherlands in Adelaide on Sunday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

