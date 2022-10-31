Volleyball celebrates block party in four-set victory over Clemson





CHAPEL HILL, NC The Carolina volleyball team defeated Clemson in four sets (23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21) on Sunday afternoon at the Carmichael Arena. It is the Tar Heels’ third win over Clemson in their last five encounters. The Carolina volleyball team defeated Clemson in four sets (23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21) on Sunday afternoon at the Carmichael Arena. It is the Tar Heels’ third win over Clemson in their last five encounters. Carolina dominated at the net against the Tigers, taking 18 blocks, the most by the Tar Heels in a game since October 11, 2019.Junior Rich Merkler led the block party with a career-best nine blocks, a solo block and eight block assistants, to go with 11 kills. Graduate Charley Niego and senior Skyy Howard each contributed five blocks. Behind a season-best .395 hit clip, Mabrey Shaffmaster led the game offensively with 21 kills and a match-best 18 digs, while equaling a career-best of four blocks. The resident of New Castle Ind. now has 11 double-doubles in the season and has hit double figures in 12 of the last 13 games. Niego, who had 10 digs and 10 kills, and freshman Anita Babic, who had 40 assists and 10 digs, had the Tar Heels’ other two double-doubles. Carolina beat the Tigers .302 to .167, blocking them 18 to 8 and beating them 66 to 55 in the game. The Tar Heels also had seven aces, while Clemson had three. Set 1: UNC: 23, Clemson 25 The first set was tight between the Tigers and the Tar Heels with 15 ties and eight changes of lead. Clemson outhit the Tar Heels with .261 to .234 in the frame and had two service aces. Shaffmaster led the Tar Heels with six kills, followed by Skyy Howard who had five while Babic had 13 assists. Set 2: UNC: 25, Clemson: 17 The Tar Heels took the second set early, serving three aces within the first nine points, culminating in two from Charley Niego. Carolina had an 8-1 lead. The Tigers brought it within four points late in the set to make it 19-15, but Carolina went on a 6-2 run to close the set.Senior Karen Wurl made her first appearance in over two months for the Tar Heels in the frame, serving the set point. Set 3: UNC: 25, Clemson: 14 The Tar Heels dominated the third set and outhit the Tigers with .292 to .-056. Maddy May had both Carolina service aces while Shaffmaster had four kills. Carolina had a match-best 9 blocks in the set, led by five block assists from Merkler, while the Tigers had just one. Set 4: UNC: 25, Clemson: 21 The fourth set was tight, withthe teams exchange the lead four times with 10 draws. The difference maker in the fourth set was Carolina’s four blocks and Shaffmaster and Niego’s five kills. The Tar Heels hit a match-best .378 in the frame. Then, on November 4, the Tar Heels travel to Notre Dame for a 6 p.m. match with the Fighting Irish. notable:

