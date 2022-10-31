



This week’s eight best teams USA today The coach’s poll was unchanged after Saturday’s run of games, but several squads made big strides in the middle of the pack. The biggest improvement in the top 25 came from Kansas State after nipping off then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 over the weekend. As a result of the shutout loss, the Cowboys dropped to number 18 and the Wildcats jumped from number 22 to number 14. UNC jumped six places to No. 15 after beating Pitt, and Wake Forest plummeted nine places to No. 19 after being blown away by unranked Louisville, 48-21. Finally, UCF cracked the top 25 thanks to the 25-21 win over then-No. 19 Cincinnati. The Bearcats finished on the outside looking at this week’s rankings. Here’s a look at the full Top 25: Georgia Ohio State Tennessee Michigan Clemson Alabama TCU Oregon USC be Miss UCLA Utah Illinois Kansas state UNC Penn State LSU State of Oklahoma Wake Forest NC state Tulane Syracuse Freedom Kentucky UCF Others who receive votes: Oregon State 71; Maryland 64; Texas 55; Washington 52; Cincinnati 39; Coast Carolina 25; Baylor 14; Notre Dame 11; Boise State 11; Louisville 10; Arkansas 10; South Carolina 9; Mississippi state 8; Troy 6; Texas San Antonio 4. More CFB coverage:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/2022/10/30/kansas-state-unc-illinois-rise-in-college-football-coaches-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos