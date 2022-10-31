Sports
Monday fantasy hockey tips – NHL picks, matchups, more
A light slate of three games for a Monday. None of the teams played on Sunday, while the Washington Capitals and Los Angeles Kings also have games on Tuesday.
All times East.
Favorable scoring match-ups
7pm, KeyBank Center, Watch Live on ESPN+
Both teams come from victories that were preceded by multiple losses. The Red Wings have a balanced road record, while the Sabers have a balanced home record. That is, it looks nice even on paper. The Wings are of course still without Tyler Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana, which has caused some changes due to the depth map. On the last outing, it was Lucas Raymond and Adam Erne orbiting Dylan Larkin. We also saw another look for the Sabers in their final spell on Saturday, when Kyle Okposo was elevated to front line with Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner, and the result was two goals from the trio to tie the game. Best bet from Monday morning for the crease would be Alex Nedeljkovic and Eric Comrie, but only because we saw the other netminder from each team on Saturday.
7 p.m., PNC Arena
With the Capitals hosting the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, there’s no lesser match in this back-to-back set, so it’s unclear when or if we’ll see Charlie Lindgren make a start. The Capitals are still in violation and still trying to find the combination that can lead Alex Ovechkin to win some games on his own. Keep an eye out for Hurricanes’ forward stakes as the team switched places for Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho, leading Aho with Andrei Svechnikov and Martin Necas to win the second half of Saturday’s overtime win, while Kotkaniemi finished with Teuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis .
Mid tier fantasy forwards
Pavel Buchnevich, W, St. Louis Blues (83.2%): Buchnevich, who has been listed in too many leagues to be called normal here, deserves to be in the limelight quickly as he returned from his five-game absence on Saturday. Bring him back into the daily lineups as his usual spot with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko was kept warm for him. The connection between Thomas and Tarasenko has faced five of the Blues’ ten equally strong goals on the ice this season.
Also see:
-
Gabriel Vilardi, C, Los Angeles Kings (45.1%)
-
Martin Necas, C, Carolina Hurricanes (46.7%)
-
Luke Raymond, W, Detroit Red Wings (54.6%)
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value ahead
Kyle Okposo, W, Buffalo Sabers (0.9%): As mentioned, when the Sabers were behind the Blackhawks on Saturday, Okposo replaced Alex Tuch on the top line for the third period. He went on to assist with two goals that sent the game to overtime for Sabres’ victory. It may not be enough for Okposo to continue with the role, but if the Sabers take a look at the analysis, they can keep him there: The trio had 12 shots for and one against in just over four minutes together.
Adam Erne, W, Detroit Red Wings (0.2%): Speaking of lofty third-line wingers playing with a physical advantage, Erne played Saturday’s match with Larkin and Raymond, adding a chance of insult to his hit-powered fantasy profile that was already bordering on relevance. With extra Ice Age and talented linemates, it’s worth using for these kinds of matchups.
Also see:
Mid-tier fantasy defenders
Dmitry Orlov, D, Washington Capitals (18.9%): John Carlson is confused and if he doesn’t fit in, Orlov gets a ton of power play minutes. Orlov already collects enough hits and blocked shots to get into the fantasy bubble, so this added role makes him a strong game.
Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders
Olli Maatta, D, Detroit Red Wings (8.8%): Diving for enough pucks to average 2.0 fantasy points per game, Maatta was a pleasant surprise to fantasy.
Also see:
goalkeepers
Eric Comrie, G, Buffalo Sabers (13.0%): Thanks to a number of important goals this season, the Sabers remain a top 10 team in minimizing allowed goals. This matchup is hard to pin down, but whether it’s Comrie or Craig Anderson getting the wink, they’re certainly an option for a fantasy start here from the free-agent thread. But it feels like a decision that should be confined to fantasy managers who have scored goaltending in the draft and are streaming the roster spots. I wouldn’t go too far to get a keeper on this slate in action.
Alex Nedeljkovic, G, Detroit Red Wings (0.1%): Again, if you’re desperate for that goaltending to start on this slate and expect it to head for the Red Wings, Nedeljkovic will likely be on the grid after two consecutive Ville Husso forays.
Put them on the couch
Charlie Lindgren, G, Washington Capitals (0.9%): You might be tempted by the free goalkeeper option if Lindgren gets the wink here, but the Hurricanes remain one of the tighter teams for possession, and can get 40 shots in each game. It feels too risky, even though Lindgren has so far matched Darcy Kuemper for fantasy points per game.
Jonathan Quick, G, Los Angeles Kings (20.1%): Another potentially risky option, Quick, gets a turn in the fold on Monday or Tuesday in the Kings set. But he’s allowed too many goals so far this season to come up with a positive fantasy score.
