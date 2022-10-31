MSU Scores 90-56 Spartan Spooktacular Exhibition Win Over SVSU Sunday

Next game: Delaware State 7-11-2022 | 12.00 B1G+ Nov. 07 (Mon) / 12 noon Delaware State

EAST LANSING, Michigan — Michigan State women’s basketball was treated to a 90-56 exhibition win over Saginaw Valley State behind a balanced score on offense combined with a massive defense Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center in MSU’s Spartan Spooktacular.

Prior to the game, there were trick-or-treating, games and prizes in the concourse of the Breslin Center with several MSU Athletics teams playing games and handing out candy. At halftime there was a costume contest for the young fans present.

After the game, MSU head coach Suzy Merchant addressed the crowd, acknowledging her connections to SVSU, as she began her career there as head coach (1995-98), and MSU assistant coach Dean Lockwood was the head men’s coach from 1998-04. Merchant then spoke about current SVSU head coach and former MSU player (2005-06) Jenny Pruett, before concluding with everyone wishing Coach Lockwood a happy birthday and the team gifting him a cake complete with burning candles.

To wrap up the event, the Spartans had a meet-and-greet, signed the 2022-23 schedule poster, and took photos with the fans.

In the game, MSU had 12 out of 14 players in uniform score and all had at least three points, with three newcomers leading the way in double figures. Junior transfer Gabby Elliott and graduate senior Kamaria McDaniel each scored 14 points, while freshman guard Theryn Hallock added 13 points from the bench not only in her debut for the Green & White, but also in college basketball.

Sunday’s exhibition was the opener of the 2022-23 season for the Spartans, and they were stable outside the gates, with Saginaw Valley close by, until the Spartans withdrew in the second half.

“I didn’t like how we played in the first half, especially the first quarter, we had so many easy looks and just didn’t make any shots,” said Merchant. “I thought the kids were a little wild at times, K-Mac (Kamaria McDaniel) had one early on, but she settled in a little better in the second half, just like all of us. I liked how she went downhill , that kid can really get to the free throw line and she shoots well from there.”

McDaniel finished the night with an 8-of-9 from the charity streak as the Spartans made 21 of their 34 free throws.

“Some really positive things, but we’re still kind of trying to sort each other out when it comes to how each other plays and things like that,” said Merchant. “I thought Gabby came out of the gates really well in the second half. She had 14 points and that matched what she did against Louisville. She wanted a double-double, we think she can be a double-double player … for us, but she came up a few rebounds short, but still her rebound effort is really good.”

Elliott finished with eight rebounds and led MSU’s 47 boards while senior striker Taiyier Parks added seven boards and sophomore guard DeeDee Hagemann racked up six rebounds. Parks also swept five steals and added two blocks, part of the nine rejections by the MSU defense, with two coming on the same SVSU possession, before Hallock had a steal to give MSU a quick break-layup on the other side. deliver. Second-year striker Isaline Alexander led the way with three blocks. Elliott and Hallock each added three steals, while Hagemann added two.

SVSU was led by Tori DePerry’s game-high 16 points, while Kaityln Zarycki was the only other double-digit cardinal with 12 points.

The Spartans jumped out to a 17-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, boosted by a 6-0 run. In all, six different MSU players scored at least two points in the quarter, with four points apiece coming from Elliott and McDaniel. Meanwhile, the Spartan defense forced 10 SVSU turnovers, which was converted into 10 points from turnover.

A quick break-lay-up from Elliott at 2:31 into the first half gave the Spartans their biggest lead of the first half at 30-19. MSU held a 32-24 lead at halftime, trailing seven points from Elliott and McDaniel close by six, as eight different Spartans had at least two points in the first half. SVSU was led by eight points from DePerry.

After the Cardinals closed the gap to six points on two separate occasions early in the second half, the Spartans went on a 12-6 sprint, capped by a three-pointer from second-year guard/striker Matilda Ekh for a 46-32 lead with 6:20 am on the third quarter clock. SVSU never got into single digits for the rest of the game. MSU’s lead rose to 20 points at 60-40 for the first time on a quick break-layup by graduate guard Stephanie Visscher, another newcomer who saw her first action as a Spartan, and the Green & White held a lead of 62-42 with three quarters in the books.

The home side Spartans were able to get all the reserves in play in the fourth stanza, when Hagemann extended MSU’s lead to 30 points for the first time at 80-49 in a layup with 3:57 to go. Sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers made a bucket at the 1:15 mark and then a free throw with 44 seconds to go, not only for MSU’s biggest lead of the game with 34 points, but also for the final score of the day.

Returning to court on Monday, Nov. 7, MSU hosts Delaware State in a special afternoon tip for the Spartans’ School Day game, with local elementary schools as special guests.