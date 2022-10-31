TV info, Boise State Game kick-off time





PROVO, Utah– The possible final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kick-off time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue grass to take Boise State begins at 5:00 PM (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. The official Boise State website lists the game as FS1 or FS2. Fox Sports website has #BYU vs. Boise State set for a 5 p.m. kickoff on FS2.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/1P30cM6b2Q — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 30, 2022 Game times and TV information are usually announced 12 days in advance. However, this game was delayed six days earlier because FOX has the possibility of a World Series Game 7 taking place on Saturday, so that’s what caused the delay. Saturday in Boise will be the first time BYU plays a game at FS2. After the 2022 season, the two programs will have no scheduled matches between each other. That’s because BYU is moving to the Big 12 Conference in 2023. Boise State sports director Jeremiah Dickey said on Twitter in January of the BYU series: “One more game with them and then done…for now.” The series between the two regional rivals only dates back to 2003, but originated as an annual meeting during the BYU era of independence. Boise State currently stands 6-2 overall and has a four-game winning streak after a shocking loss on the road to UTEP on September 23. Broncos head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plow and it led to quarterback Hank Bachmeier entering his name into the transfer portal. Boise has since turned into red shirt freshman Taylen Green at quarterback, and he’s getting better every week. During Boise’s 49-10 dismantling of Colorado State, Green passed for a season-high 305 yards and he completed 24 of his 30 pass attempts. BYU is 4-5 on a four-game loss streak after falling at home to East Carolina on a last-second field goal last Friday. Last year, Boise State upset BYU when they were the number 10 in the country and unbeaten with a 5-0 record. Last year’s final score was 26 against 17. During the strange 2020 season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, BYU took their only win on the blue turf, 51 to 17. Football Schedule BYU 2022 September 3 at USF | Win, 50-21 September 10 Baylor | Profit, 26-20 (2OT) September 17 in Oregon | Loss, 20-41 September 24 Wyoming | Win, 38-24 September 29 Utah State | Win, 38-26 October 8 vs. Notre Dame | Loss, 20-28 Oct 15. Arkansas | Loss, 35-52 October 22 in Liberty | Loss, 14-41 October 28 East Carolina | Loss, 24-27 November 5 in Boise State | 5 p.m. | FS2 Nov 19 Utah Tech | 13:30 | BYUtv November 26 in Stanford | Not yet known Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow him on Twitter:@Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslsports.com/494564/byu-football-boise-state-kickoff-tv-info-fs2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos