What is needed for full pay equality in cricket?

In a landmark decision last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced equal match fees for male and female cricketers. So far, women representing India have earned a third of what the men made from Twenty20 matches, a fourth in Test matches and a sixth in ODIs. India is the second country after New Zealand to bring equality to cricket on this front.

Indian female cricketers have gained recognition for superlative performances on the cricket pitch in recent years, with the 2017 World Cup being a major milestone. India lost to England in a thrilling final, but the feisty performance of the women in blue brought us new youth icons. Just weeks ago, a controversial run-out by Deepti Sharma brought male and female fans together when a confident Indian team held their heads high on a topic that has divided the men’s cricket world for decades.

The 2022 Women’s World Cup attracted 1.64 billion video views across International Cricket Council digital channels, becoming the third most digital global cricket event ever. This was a major momentum shift since the 2017 edition, which had only racked up 100 million views. Women’s cricket in India may also be starting to get its comeuppance, but that’s also due to the luxury of being run by the world’s richest cricket organization since 2006. In several other sports and countries, the battle for equality is much longer and continues (see graph). Even for Indian cricket, the latest move is just the first step in a battle that is far from over.

View full image Chart-1

Just a start

Match money parity, while a momentous decision, is a long way from bridging the gaping gender gap in cricket. For starters, female cricketers play significantly fewer matches, which means they will still make a lot less. (Indian women have only played four exhibition games since 2014.)

Let’s see how. If the last equal fee structure had been applied to matches played by both Indian teams since 2019, even the second-highest-rated men would have earned the top-rated women a total of four to eight times, Mint calculated. show. Apart from fewer matches played by women, it’s also because the value of annual contracts for female players is nowhere near the amount that men get, despite the growth in recent years. That inequality remains: 7 million, 5 million, 3 crore, and 1 crore is the annual fee for four grades of male cricketers, and 50 million, 30 lakh and 10 lakh is the three digits for women.

Inequalities galore

In addition to regular competitions and annual contracts, an athlete earns through various channels. Franchise-based tournaments and brand endorsements give male stars a cult following, which female players still struggle with. This has consequences for total income. The women have a long and tedious journey ahead of them before they can match all aspects of their male counterparts’ fortunes.

Male cricketers have been able to earn huge amounts of money from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The women are not expected to join until next year, 15 years after the launch of the male IPLs. While the dollars and fandom will follow, it may take some time to reach the same status and eyeballs. The prize money in worldwide tournaments also varies widely. At $10 million, the total pot in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup was 186% higher than the 2022 women’s version ($3.5 million). The men’s event winner alone earned more ($4 million).

Popularity Jinx

Similar differences exist in other sports as well. The National Basketball Association (NBA) prize money for men is about 45 times higher than for women. In golf, women’s tours have prize money that is nearly 80% lower than men’s. For administrators, it’s a simple matter: female games don’t generate as much interest and revenue as their male versions, so they earn less. Proponents of parity say it’s a chicken-and-egg problem.

View full image Chart-4

Once more people can watch us, they will queue more at the stadiums and thus you can generate more revenue,” said the India captain. Mithali Raj had said in 2019.

But according to BARC India, more than 40% of the audience in the last three IPLs was already female. Advertisers can no longer ignore this demographic. BCCI’s first move shows the intention to invest more in the women’s game. Hopes are pinned on the upcoming women’s IPL to generate more commercial value and make more grassroots investments to support young talent. The BCCI’s decision to close the pay gap may be a first step, but hopefully as the money starts to trickle in, the board should take even more parity measures.

Check out all the sports news and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news. More or less

subjects