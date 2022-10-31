Iowa, Michigan and the State of Ohio Earn Weekly Football Awards





Following the Week 9 games, the Big Ten Conference Players of the Week, Offensive, Defensive, Special Team and Freshmen of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week’s winners: Offensive Player of the Week

Blake Corum, Michigan

RB Jr. Marshall, Va. St. Frances He rushed for 177 yards and marked his fifth straight game over 100 yards to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in the season for the first time in his career and help the Wolverines beat Michigan State 29-7

Recorded his first receiving touchdown of the season on a six-foot reception for Michigan’s first touchdown of the game

Added a touchdown on the ground, extending his quick touchdown streak to eight games

The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his third career Offensive Player of the Week award and his second of the season

Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Blake Corum (September 26, 2022) Defensive Player of the Week

JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

DE Zo. Edgewood, Wash. Eastside Catholic Recorded six tackles, three solos, two sacks, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble in Ohio States 44-31 win against Penn State

Was in on four sales that directly led to 21 Ohio State points

Returned an interception of 86 yards for a touchdown, giving the Buckeyes a 44-24 lead with less than three minutes to play

Earns first career defensive player of the week award

Last Ohio State Defensive Player of the Week: Tommy Eichenberg (September 26, 2022) Player of the week for special teams

Jake Moody, Michigan

K Gr. Northville, Michigan Northville Went 5-5 on field goals (22, 25, 39, 33, 54), including a career-long 54-yarder, in Michigan’s 29-7 win against Michigan State

Also hit six touchbacks on eight kick-off attempts

With 17 points, Moody passed Remy Hamilton (280 points) to enter the top five single-season scorers in Michigan history with 282 points

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree takes fourth Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career and his second of the season

Last Michigan Special Teams Player of the Week: Jake Moody (October 17, 2022) Freshmen of the week

Drew Stevens, Iowa

To North Augusta, SC North Augusta Scored a career-high four field goals from 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards in Iowa’s 33-13 win over Northwestern

The 54-yarder is tied for seventh-longest in program history and is the tallest by a hawkeye since 2015 (Marshall Koehn, 57 yards)

Is 11-of-12 on field goals this season, most field goals by a true freshman Iowa kicker since Mike Meyer in 2010

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Final Iowa Freshman of the Week: DJ Johnson (September 16, 2019) 2022 Big Ten Footballers of the Week 29 Aug O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NOW

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NOW

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU September 5 O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Senior, PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD Sept 12 From: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

V: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU September 19th O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji’Air Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

V: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU Sept 26 O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Senior, MINNO

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Senior, IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU October 3 O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Senior, PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB October 10 O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Camo’I Latu, S, Jr., WIS

S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL

V: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL

F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD October 17 O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Senior, PUR

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Senior, MSU

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR the 24th of October O: Sean Clifford, QB, Senior, PSU

D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS

S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU

Q: Roman Hemby, RB, MD Oct 31 O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

D: JT Tuimoloau, DE, So., MONTH

S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH

F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2022/10/31/iowa-michigan-and-ohio-state-earn-weekly-football-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

